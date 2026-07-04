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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Yuthika, an Indian manufacturer of hair care, hair color, personal care and professional beauty products, has announced the launch of its new D'nour Aroma Pocket range, marking its entry into the home care category. The range has been introduced as a fragrance solution designed for use across various personal and household spaces.

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Developed for consumers seeking convenient and portable fragrance solutions, the D'nour Aroma Pocket range is designed for use across multiple spaces, including cars, wardrobes, offices, bathrooms, drawers, shoe racks and other enclosed areas. The compact format has been developed to support ease of placement and usage across different environments where fragrance products are commonly used.

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The newly launched range is available in multiple fragrance variants:

- D'nour Aroma Pocket White Jasmine

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- D'nour Aroma Pocket Lavender Bliss

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Strong Mogra

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Lemon Splash

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Blue Ocean

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Berry Burst

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Fresh Rose

- D'nour Aroma Pocket Flower Garden

The variants have been developed to cater to diverse fragrance preferences, including aquatic, citrus, floral and fruity fragrance profiles. The company stated that the range has been designed to provide consumers with multiple fragrance options suitable for different preferences and usage environments.

According to the company, the launch reflects its focus on expanding its consumer home care portfolio through compact fragrance formats designed for convenience and versatility. The D'nour Aroma Pocket range has been developed to address consumer interest in portable fragrance solutions suitable for everyday use across a variety of spaces.

Yuthika stated that the introduction of the new range forms part of its ongoing product portfolio expansion strategy. The company continues to evaluate opportunities across beauty, personal care and lifestyle categories while focusing on products intended for everyday consumer use.

With this addition, Yuthika expands its presence across hair color, hair care, skin care, personal care and home care categories. The company serves both consumer and professional segments through a diversified portfolio of brands and product categories.

The company's product range includes hair color products, hair care solutions, skincare products, personal care products, henna-based formulations, salon-focused professional ranges and fragrance products. These products are distributed through multiple channels serving consumers as well as salon professionals.

Its brand portfolio includes Nisha, Neeta, Yuthika, Cosglam, Evano and D'nour, serving domestic and international markets across multiple product categories.

Founded on a legacy of henna cultivation in Sojat, Rajasthan, Yuthika has evolved into a manufacturer and exporter with a diversified product portfolio distributed across India and international markets. The company continues to focus on product development, manufacturing capabilities and portfolio expansion in line with changing consumer preferences and category requirements.

The launch of the D'nour Aroma Pocket range adds to Yuthika's existing product portfolio as the company continues to expand its offerings across beauty, personal care and home care categories.

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