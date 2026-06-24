Yuthika Expands Presence Across Hair Color, Skincare and Personal Care Categories

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Yuthika is expanding its presence across the hair color, skincare, and personal care categories amid growing demand for herbal and ingredient-conscious beauty products. Strengthening its skincare range, Yuthika offers the Yuthika Naturals Face Wash Range and Nisha Naturals Bright Glow Aloe Vera Gel.

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The global beauty and personal care industry is witnessing a significant transformation as consumers increasingly gravitate toward ingredient-conscious and wellness-focused products. Among the fastest-growing categories are herbal hair color, skincare, and personal care products, driven by evolving consumer preferences and growing awareness of natural ingredients and their benefits.

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India continues to play an important role in the global beauty market, particularly in herbal and henna-based categories. The country's longstanding association with natural beauty traditions and botanical ingredients has strengthened its position as a key supplier of beauty and personal care products to international markets.

Reflecting this growing demand, Yuthika has expanded its presence across skincare and personal care categories. Its skincare range includes the Yuthika Naturals Face Wash range, featuring Neem Purifying Face Wash, Strawberry Radiant Glow Face Wash, and Orange Brightening Face Wash. Developed for everyday skincare needs, the range focuses on cleansing, freshness, and skin-enhancing benefits.

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Yuthika also offers Nisha Naturals Bright Glow Aloe Vera Gel, enriched with 100% Aloe Vera. Designed as a multipurpose face and body gel, the product provides soothing, hydrating, and nourishing care. Industry observers note that aloe vera-based products continue to attract consumers seeking simple, effective, and versatile skincare solutions.

According to market trends, products that combine natural ingredients with ease of use and multifunctional benefits are becoming increasingly popular.

The hair color segment is also evolving beyond its traditional role as a cosmetic category. Analysts observe that hair coloring has become part of regular grooming and personal expression among consumers across different age groups. Demand for products that offer color performance alongside conditioning and hair care benefits continues to influence product development across the industry.

Within this growing market, Indian manufacturers specializing in herbal and henna-based formulations are investing in research, manufacturing capabilities, and international expansion. These efforts are helping strengthen India's presence in global beauty and personal care markets.

Yuthika traces its roots to henna cultivation activities in Sojat, Rajasthan, a region widely recognized for henna production. Over the years, it has expanded into manufacturing and export operations focused on beauty and personal care products.

The company also maintains a strong presence in the hair color segment through its range of henna-based hair color, crème hair color, and mehendi products. Yuthika's portfolio includes brands such as Nisha, Neeta, Yuthika Naturals, and, D'NOUR covering categories such as henna based hair color, crème hair color, mehendi cone & powder, shampoos, skincare, and personal care solutions. The company exports to multiple international markets across regions including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin Amerisca.

Industry analysts believe demand for herbal and ingredient-conscious beauty products will continue to grow as consumers increasingly seek products aligned with wellness-focused lifestyles. Advances in manufacturing, packaging, and product development are further supporting innovation across the sector.

Digital commerce and social media have also accelerated consumer awareness, making it easier for individuals to research ingredients, product benefits, and brand values before making purchasing decisions.

Industry observers believe the increasing demand for herbal, skincare, and personal care products will continue to shape the next phase of development within the global beauty market.

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