Yuthika Professional launches Ultracare Sulfate Free Range and expands styling portfolio with Evano Actt Hair Hold Spray

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Yuthika Professional, a professional hair color, hair care, and styling brand, has expanded its product range with the introduction of the Yuthika Professional Ultracare Sulfate Free Range and the launch of Evano Professional Actt Hair Hold Spray. The latest additions are intended to support the evolving requirements of salon professionals seeking specialised solutions across hair color, hair care and styling categories.

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The expansion comes as the professional beauty and salon segment in India continues to evolve, with growing interest in products developed specifically for salon use. According to the company, increasing consumer interest in hair care routines, color-treated hair maintenance, and professional styling has contributed to demand for specialised products designed for salon use.

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The company stated that the newly introduced products are intended to support salon professionals by offering solutions that align with day-to-day salon requirements. Product development efforts are focused on categories such as hair repair, nourishment, protection, manageability, and styling support, which remain important considerations for salons serving diverse customer needs.

The Yuthika Professional Ultracare Sulfate Free Range has been developed for gentle cleansing and hair care. The range is intended for use on color-treated and chemically processed hair and is designed to support softness and smoothness while helping salons provide specialized care services. The company stated that sulfate-free formulations are being considered by salon professionals and consumers seeking products for color-treated and chemically processed hair.

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In addition to expanding its hair care offerings, Yuthika Professional has introduced Evano Professional Actt Hair Hold Spray in new packaging. The styling range includes Evano Professional Actt Paramount+ Ultra Strong Hold Hair Spray and Evano Professional Actt Paramount Ultra Strong Hold Hair Spray, developed for professional salon styling applications. The products are intended to support styling control, hold, and flexibility across a variety of hairstyles and salon-created looks.

The company stated that the refreshed styling range is intended to support salon professionals who require products suitable for different hair types and styling techniques. The products are designed for use across a range of hairstyles where hold, control, and flexibility are important considerations.

Yuthika Professional stated that its overall product strategy focuses on developing solutions that address practical salon requirements while supporting changing consumer preferences. The company continues to expand its portfolio across professional hair color, hair care, and styling categories in response to market developments and feedback from salon professionals.

According to the company, evolving consumer preferences and increasing interest in professional grooming services have contributed to demand for specialised salon products across multiple categories. The company noted that salons continue to incorporate products designed to address different hair types, treatment histories, and styling requirements.

The company stated that continued investment in product development remains an important part of its growth strategy. The company aims to provide salon professionals with products that support a variety of hair care and styling applications while maintaining a focus on professional salon environments.

Yuthika Professional offers a range of professional hair color, hair care, and styling products developed for salon professionals across India. The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories designed to support coloring, maintenance, treatment, and styling requirements in professional salon settings.

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