Yuthika Professional Relaunches Moroccan Argan Oil for Advanced Salon Care and Hair Treatment

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Yuthika Professional has relaunched its Moroccan Argan Oil, strengthening its professional hair care range with a versatile treatment and finishing solution designed for salons, hairstylists and consumers.

Advertisement

The relaunched Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil is designed to support hair nourishment, conditioning, smoothness, softness and shine. With its lightweight, non-greasy formulation, the product can be incorporated at different stages of professional and regular hair care routines, including pre-styling, finishing and post-treatment care.

Advertisement

A Versatile Solution for Professional Hair Care

Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil has been developed as a multi-purpose hair care solution suitable for different hair types. It can be used before styling to improve manageability, as a finishing product to enhance smoothness and shine, or following salon treatments as part of a nourishing hair care routine.

Advertisement

The product is intended to help smooth frizz, improve softness and manageability, and give hair a polished finish without leaving it feeling excessively heavy.

The relaunch of Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil reflects our continued focus on providing salon professionals and consumers with effective and versatile hair care solutions. Moroccan Argan Oil has been an important part of our hair treatment range, and through this relaunch, we aim to bring renewed attention to its multiple applications across styling, finishing and post-treatment hair care.

Designed for Salon and At-Home Hair Care

Professional hair services increasingly involve a combination of coloring, conditioning, treatment and styling, creating a need for products that can complement different stages of the salon process.

Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil can be incorporated into salon services where nourishment, conditioning, smoothness and manageability are required. Hairstylists can adjust the quantity and application depending on the client's hair texture, length, condition and styling requirements.

The product can also be incorporated into regular at-home hair maintenance, offering consumers a professional-oriented treatment option between salon visits.

Supporting Post-Treatment Hair Maintenance

Frequent styling, hair coloring and other salon processes can influence the way hair looks and feels, making appropriate aftercare an important part of a hair maintenance routine.

Yuthika Professional Moroccan Argan Oil can be used following hair treatments as a nourishing and finishing step. Its multi-purpose format allows it to complement the brand's professional hair color, hair care, treatment and styling categories.

The product is available in 30 ml and 100 ml pack sizes, giving both professional users and consumer’s options based on their individual usage requirements.

Strengthening Yuthika Professional's Hair Care Range

The relaunch forms part of Yuthika Professional's continued focus on strengthening its professional hair care offering.

The brand's product range spans professional hair color, hair care, hair treatment and styling, including shampoos, hair masks, oil treatments, serums, conditioners, heat protection and other specialized hair care solutions.

With the relaunch of Moroccan Argan Oil, Yuthika Professional is reinforcing its treatment and finishing product range with a versatile oil-based solution that can be used across professional salon services as well as regular hair maintenance routines.

About Yuthika Professional

Yuthika Professional is a professional beauty and hair care brand offering products across hair color, hair care, hair treatment and styling categories. The brand provides a range of professional-oriented solutions developed for salon professionals, hairstylists and regular hair maintenance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)