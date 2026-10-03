Yuukke Artha Summit 2026 to bring together 150 women entrepreneurs in Chennai on 7 October

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3: Yuukke Global Ventures, a women-powered unified marketplace, will host the Yuukke Artha Summit 2026 on Wednesday, 7 October 2026 at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Themed “Building India's Next Generation of Financially Independent Women,” the day-long Summit brings together around 150 women entrepreneurs with leaders from Government, industry, finance and the development sector.

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The Summit marks the launch of Yuukke Artha, Yuukke's livelihood and financial-independence program, which aims to enable 10 million women to achieve financial independence by 2030 by helping women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs build independent incomes.

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The program features a fireside conversation on building pathways to financial independence and three leadership panels: What Will It Take to Build India's Next Generation of Financially Independent Women?; Future-Ready Women: The Skills Women Need to Learn Today to Earn Tomorrow; and Markets, Money & Opportunity: What Women Need to Build, Sustain and Grow. Speakers include Pallavi Tewari Madhok (Women's World Banking), Shalini Warrier (Gosree Finance; former Executive Director, Federal Bank), Shobhana P Ravi (TAFE), Dr. Mahalakshmi G S (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Anna University) and Savitha K Jagadeesan (Kochhar & Co), among others.

The day closes with the Yuukke Awards, recognising 11 women across categories including Financial Independence Champion, Yuukke Phoenix Woman, Changemaker of the Year and Young Woman Achiever of the Year. For many recipients, it will be the first time their work is recognised in public.

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“Financial independence changes more than a woman's income. It changes how she sees herself, how her family sees her, and what her children believe is possible. Yuukke Artha is our commitment to make that change real for 10 million women,” said Dr. Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Founder & CEO, Yuukke Global Ventures.

The Summit is supported by ecosystem partner TN Rise, media partner BRIO TV and a network of supporting and marketplace partners.

About Yuukke

Yuukke is a women-powered unified marketplace ecosystem that enables women-led small businesses, artisans and grassroots entrepreneurs to build independent incomes. Its platforms include an artisan marketplace (shop.yuukke.com), a service hub for coaches and professionals (connect.yuukke.com) and a corporate gifting platform (gift.yuukke.com).

Media contact:

Mr. Satish Jupiter, PRO

Yuukke: 99629 99155 sentha@yuukke.com

artha.yuukke.com

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