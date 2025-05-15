Yuvashakti Model School Students Shines Bright with 100% Success in CBSE 2025 Board Exams

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: Yuvashakti Model School, Rohini, continues to redefine the standard for affordable, high-quality education in Delhi. Now fully air-conditioned, the school provides students with a world-class learning environment that ensures comfort, focus, and all-round development--matching top-tier institutions while keeping education accessible for all.

Established in 1985 by Late Pt. Madan Lal Sharma, National President of Akhil Bhartiye Brahmin Mahasabha and Founder of Brahm Shakti Trust, Yuvashakti Model School has upheld a legacy of excellence rooted in strong values, innovation, and academic rigor.

In a remarkable achievement, the school proudly announces 100% pass results in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations for 2024-25, with students averaging an impressive 89.7% overall score. These results reflect the school's dedication to academic excellence and comprehensive student support.

In Class 12th, Rishi Garg from the Science stream secured the first position with an outstanding 96.40%. The second position was shared by S. Krishnan, Vaibhavi, Trishtha Negi, and Nandini, each scoring 93.80%. The third position was jointly secured by Simran Sharma from the Humanities stream and Prachi Basin from the Commerce stream, both scoring 93.20%. Meanwhile, the Class 10 toppers also showcased remarkable performances. Yashita achieved the highest score with 96.20%, followed by Prateek with 95% and Daksh Garg with 94.80%.

With a CBSE-aligned curriculum, Yuvashakti Model School seamlessly integrates modern teaching methods with traditional values. The campus boasts smart classrooms, well-equipped science and computer labs, a rich library, and excellent sports infrastructure. The recent upgrade to fully air-conditioned classrooms has further enhanced the overall academic experience, ensuring that students learn in a comfortable and modern setting.

Kartik Sharma, Managing Director of Yuvashakti Model School, emphasized the school's inclusive vision: "We believe that quality education should be every child's right--not a luxury. At Yuvashakti, we've created an environment where modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and top academic standards are all available without the burden of high fees. Our goal is to nurture capable, confident, and ethical individuals ready to shape the future."

Yuvashakti Model School's holistic approach goes beyond academics. Students actively engage in clubs, the arts, sports, leadership programs, and national/international competitions. Career counseling, personality development sessions, and life skills training ensure they are future-ready and well-rounded.

The school maintains a low student-to-teacher ratio, enabling personalized attention and mentorship. Its faculty--deeply dedicated and highly qualified--act as mentors and guides, inspiring students to push boundaries and aim high.

As Yuvashakti Model School steps confidently into the future, it continues to shine as a beacon of academic achievement, innovation, and affordability--delivering world-class education in a setting where every student has the opportunity to succeed.

