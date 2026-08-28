YuVerse Launches Instant-Build Voice & Video AI Platforms for Enterprises

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YuVerse (a Yubi Group Company) has announced the launch of four new products at Yunite, its flagship event, held at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The launches span AI agent building, AI video generation, voice quality assurance and customer engagement campaign management, marking one of YuVerse's largest product releases to date. The event also featured a panel discussion on what it takes to move AI from pilots to enterprise scale, with leaders from Federal Bank, DBS Bank, CRIF and Lithion Power.

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"The interesting shift with AI isn't that it replaces what people do, it's that it changes what a team can reach without months of custom engineering. Building an agent that can hold a real conversation, or checking every single customer call instead of a sample, used to require an enterprise-sized build. Now a team can do it directly. We built YuBuild, YuVin Studio, YuVals and YuCamp because that same shift kept coming up, in conversations with founders and with bank teams working through the same problem. These four products are what we built in response," said Mathangi Sri Ramachandran, CEO and Co-founder, YuVerse.

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YuVerse is bridging the gap between what a model can do and what it takes to make that work inside real enterprise language, documents and processes, each shaped over years by its own exceptions and workarounds. Working with more than 50 institutions across lending, payments and enterprise, YuVerse has delivered a 25% uplift in performance on a fully autonomous lending conversation across nearly five lakh dialled accounts, voice bots that outperformed human tele-callers on late-stage collections by 17 to 66%, a 90% cut in turnaround time on document decisioning for a leading NBFC, and a WhatsApp-led EMI reminder campaign that got 92% of contacted customers to pay within six days. YuBuild, YuVin Studio, YuVals and YuCamp package what these deployments have learned into self-serve products that any team can use directly, without having to build that last mile from scratch.

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YuBuild: building and testing AI agents before they go live

YuBuild is an AI agent building platform that helps businesses create, test and deploy agents across voice, WhatsApp and chat. Every agent runs through a multi-stage QA pipeline that scores it before it goes live, so teams do not have to manually verify production readiness, and agents can hand over to a human when needed.

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The platform carries context across channels, so a customer who drops off a call can pick up exactly where they left off on WhatsApp, with information flowing back into the call rather than resetting. Its prompt builder also comes with domain knowledge already built into common flows, putting the kind of flow logic a forward-deployed engineer would typically hand-build for a client directly into a team's hands.

YuVin Studio: personalised video production at scale

YuVin Studio is an AI video generation platform that helps businesses create, personalise and publish video content without the cost and turnaround time of traditional production. A guided, template-driven workflow takes teams from brief to finished video in a fraction of the usual time. The platform is built for high-volume video campaigns, with the capacity to generate up to one million personalized videos in a single day. Its library of templates supports both fully personalised and semi-personalised production, so businesses can tailor content for a narrow customer segment or an entire user base. Videos can be edited directly within the platform, removing the need for third-party editing tools.

YuVals: quality checks on every call

YuVals is an AI-powered QA voice analytics tool built to score calls automatically and at full coverage, rather than through manual sampling.

• AI scores every call automatically, removing manual auditing and giving 100 percent call coverage

• Smart sampling delivers statistically representative scores without reviewer bias, at scale

• Scoring and sampling parameters are fully configurable, with no code required

• Reports are audit-ready with real-time tracking, built for compliance needs

YuCamp: one platform for every customer engagement channel

YuCamp is a self-service campaign management platform that lets organisations design, run and optimise customer engagement campaigns across voice, AI voice bots, SMS, RCS, email and WhatsApp. Its Strategy Builder and Processing Engine let users set up custom and event-driven campaign strategies, with AI agents supporting optimisation and automation. Real-time dashboards give end-to-end visibility into calls, messages, customer responses and campaign performance, along with insights such as the best time to contact a customer, disposition analysis, connection rates and attempt metrics. Every interaction is recorded with transcripts, audio and conversation logs, for full transparency and continuing optimisation.

Panel discussion: scaling AI, from pilots to enterprise impact

Yunite also hosted a panel discussion on what separates AI that looks promising from AI that delivers measurable business impact, bringing together perspectives from banking, credit infrastructure and deep tech. The panel included:

• Chandrashekhar Bhide, Co-Founder, Lithion Power

• Varun Bhalla, Director, Sales, CRIF

• Indraneel Pandit, Chief Digital Officer, Federal Bank

• Rohit Makhija, Executive Director, Head of Data Chapter, DBS Bank

The discussion covered what moves a technology from being exciting on paper to solving a real business problem, where AI creates the most tangible value in businesses spanning data, hardware and customer behaviour, and how fast-moving teams protect governance as they scale. It also touched on where AI is moving beyond proof of concept across the credit lifecycle, the data challenges organisations need to solve before scaling AI, and whether picking the right use case or scaling a proven one is the harder problem. From a banking standpoint, panellists discussed what separates an AI experiment worth scaling from one that is not, where the biggest adoption gaps sit today, and how banks balance the pace of AI innovation against explainability and customer trust. The conversation also addressed how the industry discussion has shifted from whether to use AI to where it creates differentiated value, what an AI-ready data foundation looks like inside a large bank, and how organisations weigh experimentation against governance as generative AI enters processes that were traditionally rule-based.

About YuVerse

YuVerse helps enterprises create impact through artificial intelligence. Led by Co-founder and CEO, Mathangi Sri Ramachandran, it is a last-mile AI company that brings state-of-the-art models and advancements in artificial intelligence to solve real-world business problems. The company's solutions include alternate data based scoring, document processing, and AI voice automation. These solutions help lenders accelerate credit decisions, detect fraud more accurately, and automate critical workflows such as credit report generation and collections.

YuVerse is part of the Yubi Group, the world's only AI-powered operating system for financial services, founded by Gaurav Kumar. The Yubi Group is backed by leading global investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, and enables end-to-end AI-driven lending, underwriting, and collections. To know more, visit - https://www.yuverse.ai/

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