Zaama Bar Kitchen & Lounge Wins Times Food Delivery Awards - North 2026 for 'Newcomer Multicuisine'

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New Delhi [India], July 25: In a significant milestone for Gurugram's evolving hospitality landscape, Zaama Bar Kitchen & Lounge has been honoured with the Times Food Delivery Awards - North 2026 in the 'Newcomer Multicuisine' category. The recognition celebrates the brand's impressive growth and its commitment to delivering a premium dining experience that seamlessly blends exceptional cuisine, vibrant entertainment and warm hospitality.

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Founded by Amit Kaushik, Zaama has quickly established itself as one of the city's emerging lifestyle dining destinations. Strategically located on the Dwarka Expressway, the restaurant has attracted discerning diners through its thoughtfully curated multicuisine menu, contemporary interiors, handcrafted beverages and engaging live entertainment. Rather than positioning itself as just another restaurant, Zaama has focused on creating memorable experiences where food, music, ambience and hospitality come together.

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Receiving the Times Food Delivery Award reflects the brand's dedication to consistency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. In an increasingly competitive hospitality market, the recognition acknowledges Zaama's ability to build a distinct identity while delivering quality experiences that resonate with modern consumers.

Expressing his gratitude, Amit Kaushik, Founder of Zaama Bar Kitchen & Lounge, said, "Winning the Times Food Delivery Award is an important milestone for our team and a reflection of the trust and encouragement we have received from our guests. Every achievement inspires us to continue innovating, maintaining the highest standards of quality, and creating memorable experiences for everyone who walks through our doors."

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Since its inception, Zaama has focused on understanding changing consumer preferences and delivering experiences that go beyond dining. Whether guests are celebrating special occasions, enjoying an evening with friends and family, or exploring new culinary flavours, the restaurant has consistently emphasised attention to detail, personalised service, and a welcoming atmosphere. This customer-first philosophy has contributed significantly to its growing popularity among diners across Gurugram.

The restaurant's diverse multicuisine offerings combine familiar favourites with contemporary presentations, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Complemented by stylish interiors, curated entertainment, and attentive service, Zaama has positioned itself as a destination where guests can enjoy not only exceptional food but also meaningful social experiences.

The recognition from the Times Food Delivery Awards further strengthens the brand's commitment to excellence and reinforces its long-term vision of becoming one of the region's preferred hospitality destinations. While awards acknowledge past achievements, Zaama views this milestone as motivation to continue elevating its culinary offerings, enhancing guest engagement, and investing in experiences that exceed customer expectations.

For Amit Kaushik, hospitality is built on creating lasting relationships through consistency, authenticity, and continuous improvement. This philosophy continues to guide the brand as it expands its presence in Gurugram's competitive dining ecosystem while maintaining an unwavering focus on guest satisfaction.

Looking ahead, Zaama Bar Kitchen & Lounge aims to introduce new culinary innovations, strengthen customer engagement initiatives, and further enhance the overall guest experience. With a strong foundation, a passionate team, and a clear vision for the future, the restaurant remains committed to setting new benchmarks in premium dining and hospitality.

Winning the Times Food Delivery Awards - North 2026 in the 'Newcomer Multicuisine' category marks an important chapter in Zaama's journey. More than an industry accolade, it reflects the brand's dedication to delivering memorable experiences and reinforces its position as one of Gurugram's promising names in the contemporary hospitality sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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