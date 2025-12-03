Zaggle Selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025: Advancing Unified Spend-Management and FinTech Solutions

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3: Zaggle, one of India's fastest-growing publicly listed and profitable spend- management and financial-technology companies, has been named to the DGEMS 2025 "Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential," recognising its leadership in transforming enterprise financial operations through automation, digitisation and intelligent spend control. Founded in 2011, the company has steadily built a powerful SaaS FinTech ecosystem backed by renowned investors including Ashish Kacholia, Madhu Kela-led MK Ventures, ValueQuest Capital, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund and Vivriti Asset Management--reflecting strong institutional confidence in its growth and long-term potential.

Operating at the intersection of finance, technology and enterprise productivity, Zaggle provides organisations with a modern, unified suite of solutions that include prepaid and corporate card programs, expense-automation systems, travel and expense (T&E) management, employee benefits and tax-saving solutions, and rewards and engagement platforms. By consolidating these capabilities into a single, integrated system, the company helps enterprises replace manual, fragmented financial processes with real-time insights, automated workflows, and policy-enforced spend governance. As of 2025, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards through 19 leading banking partners and serves a diverse user base of more than 3.5 million users across 3,600 corporate clients, positioning itself as one of the most widely adopted spend-management platforms in India.

Zaggle's growth strategy has been supported by strategic acquisitions and technology partnerships that strengthen its capabilities beyond domestic markets. In 2025, the company has announced multiple acquisitions expanding its presence across spend automation, loyalty programs, T&E management and enterprise rewards. In addition, its partnership with Mesh Payments in the United States has made it possible for Indian multinational companies to manage cross-border corporate expenses seamlessly across major global markets including the U.S., Europe and LATAM--solidifying Zaggle's transition from an India-first solution to a globally integrated spend-management enabler.

"Being recognized among the DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is both an honour and a responsibility," said Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle. "From day one, our focus has been to build a transparent and efficient spend-management ecosystem that helps enterprises operate with clarity and discipline. This recognition reinforces that our vision is aligned with what businesses need today--smart tools that enhance financial governance, improve employee experience, and reduce leakage across financial workflows."

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, said: "We are honoured to be selected among the Top 10 companies in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 program. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building a world-class, innovation-driven business that delivers meaningful value to enterprises. As we accelerate our global expansion journey, this acknowledgment strengthens our confidence and validates our strategy of combining intelligent spend management, deep technology and robust financial products to serve diverse markets across the world."

With DGEMS recognition and strong investor backing, Zaggle is preparing for its next phase of growth--expanding its global footprint, scaling its SaaS offerings, and deepening its integrated spend-control ecosystem. As organisations worldwide move toward data-driven financial governance, Zaggle aims to be the partner that empowers them with transparency, efficiency and long-term value.

The recognition further positions Zaggle as a globally competitive SaaS Fintech Player, ready to leverage new international opportunities, strategic partnerships and high-growth markets. Backed by a strong technology foundation, deep domain expertise and a proven track record of large-scale enterprise execution, Zaggle is well placed to navigate global expansion with speed and confidence. The company continues to advance its mission of transforming how organisations manage spends, automate financial workflows and drive business efficiency through intelligent, digital-first and highly scalable solutions. As Zaggle broadens its global footprint, it remains committed to delivering innovation-led value and empowering enterprises worldwide to operate with greater transparency, control and agility.

About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle)

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a category-leading spend management company with a strong technology-led value proposition and a diversified user base. Operating in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle is among a select group of players with a comprehensive suite of financial technology products and services.

Zaggle is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through its banking partners and offers a robust portfolio of SaaS solutions spanning tax, payroll and rewards management. As of September 30, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards, serving more than 3.5 million users across industries. Zaggle's enterprise network spans banking and financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles.

For more information, please visit the company website www.zaggle.in or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zaggleapp/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)