Zahee APEX 135 Hosts HR & Admin Recognition Evening 2026 in Noida

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1: Recently, the corporate community convened at Zahee APEX 135 in Sector 135, Noida, for the HR & Admin Recognition Evening 2026. Presented by Renvora, powered by venue partner Zahee, and supported by The Symmunity as Community Partner, the evening delivered an intentional blend of high-level discourse, peer honors, and celebratory entertainment.

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Rather than treating Human Resources and Administration as peripheral operations, the gathering placed both disciplines center stage.

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Perspectives from Zahee’s Leadership

Reflecting on the importance of creating dedicated spaces for workplace architects, Ashish Gupta, Founder and CEO of Zahee, emphasized:

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"At Zahee, our vision has always been to build spaces where milestones turn into memorable experiences. Human Resources and Administration professionals are the true bedrock of organizational culture—they craft environments where entire teams can thrive every single day. Hosting this evening at Zahee APEX 135 was our way of giving that quiet, relentless dedication the premium recognition, hospitality, and grand platform it truly deserves."

Highlighting the strategic synergy behind the collaboration, Neelesh Singh, Chief Business Officer at Zahee, added:

"Modern corporate gatherings need to transcend standard networking mixers; they must deliver genuine value, community-building, and celebration. Partnering with Renvora and The Symmunity allowed us to demonstrate what Zahee does best—blending purpose-driven business forums with world-class hospitality and entertainment. When you bring operational leaders together in an inspiring setting, powerful conversations naturally follow."

Dual Tracks: The Panel Discussions

The core intellectual programming of the evening was bifurcated into two dedicated sessions, tackling the strategic evolutions occurring within people operations and workplace infrastructure.

Panel 1: HR Recognition – "Employee Experience: The Heart of Business Growth"

Moderated by Meenakshi M (HR Professional & Public Speaker), this panel focused on positioning EX (Employee Experience) directly at the center of business resilience, sustainable productivity, and talent retention.

The panel featured a versatile bench of talent leaders:

* Jalaj – Associate Director of People, Watermark Insights India Pvt. Ltd.

* Parveen Sehrawat – Associate Director, Deloitte

* Amrita Roy – Training Manager, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

* Khushi Mahajan – Manager, HR, Djubo

* Vijay Giri – HR Analytics, Prescient Healthcare

* Mohd Tabrez Khan – Director, Head HR, MB Informatics

Discussions emphasized how employee journey mapping, data-driven HR analytics, and proactive leadership training work together to build work cultures where people thrive, rather than just function.

Panel 2: Admin Recognition – "Admin 2.0: From Support Function to Strategic Business Partner"

Moderated by Mayank Ahuja (Founder, The Human Quotient / HR By Nature), this session dismantled traditional perceptions of facilities and office administration, analyzing their rise as indispensable strategic drivers of workplace continuity and employee well-being.

The discussion brought forward practical insights from seasoned administration leads:

* Varun Miglani – Manager - Administration, TestMu AI

* Mukesh Singh – Manager - Administration, TO THE NEW

* Murli Manohar – Senior - Administration, Meridian Solutions

The panelists broke down modern administrative challenges: navigating hybrid work logistics, managing agile real estate footprints, negotiating vendor partnerships, and engineering secure, efficient physical environments that directly impact workforce productivity.

Celebrating Impact: The Awards Ceremony

Following the panel deliberations, the spotlight shifted to the Awards Ceremony. Leaders and emerging practitioners across both domains were recognized with industry honors for their contributions over the past year. Categories recognized operational excellence, crisis response, cultural stewardship, and transformative workplace initiatives, offering overdue visibility to professionals whose accomplishments often occur behind the scenes.

Unwinding in Style: Sufi Night to High-Energy DJ

Setting this gathering apart from standard industry conclaves was its curated post-awards entertainment.

As formal proceedings concluded, the lights softened for a live Sufi Night. The introspective, soulful melodies provided a warm atmosphere for meaningful debriefs, unhurried networking, and authentic connection among peers.

The energy then surged into a vibrant DJ set, transforming Zahee APEX 135 into an open dance floor where attendees, panelists, and organizers celebrated collective achievements well into the night.

A Unified Effort Across the Ecosystem

The event owed its smooth delivery to seamless collaboration across its partners:

* Renvora: Spearheaded and presented the forum, designing an agenda tuned into the modern pain points of corporate operators.

* Zahee: Provided venue management, hospitality, and end-to-end event execution at Zahee APEX 135, offering tailored acoustics, stage production, and dining hospitality.

* The Symmunity: Mobilized a highly participatory peer community, ensuring dynamic interactions throughout the evening.

By pairing sharp industry discourse with genuine celebration, the HR & Admin Recognition Evening 2026 proved that honoring the individuals who power corporate India is best done with substance, style, and community.

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