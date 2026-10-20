Zaitoon Honours Over 210 Long-Serving Employees with Gold Coins and Motorcycles on its 17th Anniversary

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20: Zaitoon Restaurant Group celebrated its 17th anniversary by honouring over 210 employees who have completed more than 10 years of service. As a gesture of appreciation for their loyalty and contribution, employees were presented with gold coins, while select team members also received motorcycles at felicitation ceremonies held in Chennai and Bengaluru.

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Speaking on the occasion, Noufal Narikkoli, Chief Executive Officer, Zaitoon Restaurant Group, said, “As Zaitoon celebrates its 17th anniversary, we take pride in how far we have come since our journey began in Chennai in 2009. Today, with 24 branches across India, Qatar and the UAE, and an annual customer footfall of approximately 15 million, our growth reflects the dedication of the people who have grown with us. Honouring over 210 colleagues who have completed more than a decade with Zaitoon is a heartfelt expression of our gratitude for their loyalty and contribution to the brand.”

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Fardan T. K., Chief Operating Officer, Zaitoon Restaurant Group, added, “Behind every decade of service are countless busy days, challenges overcome and responsibilities carried with dedication. Many of these colleagues have helped us build teams, open branches and welcome generations of guests. Honouring their contributions with gold coins and motorcycles makes this anniversary especially meaningful.”

The initiative reflects Zaitoon’s commitment to recognising employee loyalty and fostering a culture of appreciation. As the group continues to expand, it remains focused on creating opportunities for its people while strengthening its presence across markets.

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About Zaitoon Restaurant Group

Established in Chennai in 2009, Zaitoon is a multicuisine restaurant group operating 24 branches across India, Qatar and the UAE, with an annual customer footfall of approximately 15 million. Known for its diverse culinary offerings and family dining experiences, the brand continues to grow guided by its philosophy of “Serving Moments.”

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