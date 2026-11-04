ZAK Expo 2026 To Bring World-Class Glass, Fenestration and Aluminium Technologies to New Delhi, India

New Delhi [India], November 4: Leading companies from the glass processing, doors and windows, façades, fenestration and aluminium extrusion sectors will come together at ZAK Expo 2026, taking place from 10–12 December 2026 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka, New Delhi, INDIA. Featuring three specialised exhibitions under one roof, the event will present advancements shaping modern architecture and construction.

As India’s building sector evolves, the demand for durable, energy-efficient and aesthetically appealing materials continues to grow. From architectural glass and advanced window systems to façade technologies and aluminium profiles, these developments are transforming the way buildings are designed and constructed. ZAK Expo 2026 will offer visitors an opportunity to explore emerging technologies, evaluate new products and establish valuable business connections.

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Architects, interior designers, builders, developers, contractors, fabricators and other stakeholders are invited to attend the three-day event. Register now at https://expo.zak.glass/

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ZAK Glass Technology Expo: The 23rd International Trade Fair on Glass Processing, Products & Technologies will feature processing machinery, architectural glass and value-added products, with 180+ exhibiting brands and participation from 10+ countries.

ZAK Doors & Windows Expo: The 22nd International Trade Fair on Doors, Windows and Façades will present uPVC and aluminium systems, curtain walls, cladding, hardware and automation, with 300+ exhibiting brands and participation from 25+ countries.

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ZAK Aluminium Extrusions Expo: The 17th International Trade Fair on Aluminium Extrusion Technologies and Products will feature extrusion machinery, architectural profiles and surface finishing technologies, with 25+ exhibiting brands.

Together, these exhibitions will connect complementary segments of the building envelope, providing a comprehensive view of current products and technological developments.

Driving Collaboration and Business Opportunities

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr. Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences, said: “ZAK Expo has evolved into an important meeting point for businesses across the glass, doors and windows, façade, fenestration and aluminium extrusion sectors. As building requirements become more diverse, the focus is increasingly on solutions that combine performance, quality, design and long-term value. By bringing three specialised exhibitions together, we aim to give the industry a broader perspective on emerging technologies, new product developments and changing market needs. We look forward to welcoming manufacturers, suppliers and professionals to Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, and creating opportunities for meaningful interactions and business growth.”

The 2026 edition will bring together three specialised exhibitions, offering opportunities to explore new products, discover technological advancements and connect with manufacturers and suppliers across the glass, fenestration and aluminium sectors.

About Zak Exhibitions & Conferences

Founded in 1994, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences specialises in promoting technologies in glass processing, façades and fenestration through exhibitions and conferences. With a global presence and a strong track record in organising industry events, Zak continues to connect businesses, facilitate knowledge exchange and support advancements across the built environment.

Media Contact:

PR & Communications Desk

ZAK Trade Fairs & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

nirmal@zakgroup.com | +91-9867317084

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