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Home / Business / Zeal Global announced plans to expand in Central Asia at Tashkent Summit

Zeal Global announced plans to expand in Central Asia at Tashkent Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 02:46 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: Zeal Global Services Ltd. (NSE: ZEAL), a leading air cargo logistics solutions provider, recently announced its strategic plans to expand operations into Central Asia. The announcement was made on October 1, 2026, at the Central Asia Air Cargo Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where the company outlined its vision to capitalise on the region’s emergence as a critical air freight corridor.

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As per industry estimates, Uzbekistan’s air cargo market has grown 182% from 2019 to 2024, with volumes rising another 33% in the first half of 2026 alone.  The country aims to reach 300,000 tonnes of annual air freight capacity by 2036 through infrastructure upgrades and regulatory reforms.  Tashkent International Airport processed 88,080 tonnes in 2025 and 48,189.6 tonnes in H1 2026, a 33.2% year-on-year increase.

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Nipun Anand, CEO, Zeal Global Services Ltd., said: “Central Asia is one of the most underpenetrated yet high-growth air cargo markets globally. Our presence at the Tashkent Summit reflects our conviction that the region will become a critical freight corridor. We are committed to building efficient, reliable, and innovative logistics solutions that connect Central Asia with Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

Zeal Global’s expansion strategy focuses on four pillars: market intelligence on trade flows and regulations; infrastructure partnerships with airports and cargo terminals at Tashkent, Navoi, and Almaty; digital enablement through automated tracking and AI-driven forecasting; and sector-specific solutions for pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, engineering goods, perishables, and e-commerce.

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The Central Asia Air Cargo Summit #3 (September 30-October 1, 2026) brought together over 300 senior decision-makers from airlines, airports, freight forwarders, cargo terminals, GSSAs, logistics providers, e-commerce companies, regulators, and technology partners to explore opportunities shaping the future of air cargo in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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