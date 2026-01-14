ZebPay Introduces SIPs to Promote Disciplined, Long-Term Bitcoin Investing

ZebPay SIPs enable automated crypto investments daily, weekly, or monthly

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ZebPay, one of India’s pioneering Bitcoin exchanges, has announced the launch of its Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) feature, allowing users to avail the benefit of automated, recurring crypto investments. The new feature is designed to promote a disciplined, long-term approach to crypto investing, especially Bitcoin, helping Indian investors manage market volatility with consistency and confidence.

Reinforcing its long-standing Bitcoin-first philosophy, ZebPay has designed its SIP offering with a clear emphasis on systematic Bitcoin investing, while also extending access to a curated set of 15 crypto investing pairs. Anchored in the brand’s “Bitcoin Mein Pro” ethos, the initiative underscores ZebPay’s belief that long-term value in crypto is built through discipline, consistency, and informed participation rather than short-term speculation.

Sharing his views on the launch, Rahul Pagidipati, CEO of ZebPay, said, “Bitcoin investing, like any long-term financial journey, rewards discipline and consistency. While market volatility is inevitable, systematic investing can help users navigate these cycles with greater confidence. Through the launch of SIPs, we aim to make it easier for Indian investors to adopt a long-term mindset, leverage rupee-cost averaging, and participate in the crypto ecosystem in a more structured and responsible manner."

By enabling regular investments at fixed intervals, ZebPay SIPs help users reduce reactionary decision-making and build disciplined investing habits focused on long-term participation in the crypto ecosystem. The feature is suited for both first-time investors beginning their crypto journey and experienced users seeking a more structured investment approach. Furthermore, ZebPay SIPs enable users to automate their crypto investments on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis through the platform’s Quick Trade feature. Investments are executed automatically at prevailing market prices, allowing for hands-free investing while helping users average their purchase costs over time. Users also retain full flexibility, with the option to pause, resume, or cancel their SIPs at any time, without lock-ins or penalties.

Raj Karkara, COO of ZebPay, mentioned, “Over the years, we’ve seen growing interest from users seeking simpler, more automated ways to invest in crypto without the need to constantly track the markets. ZebPay SIPs are designed to offer users control and transparency while reducing the friction associated with manual investing. This launch marks another step in our ongoing efforts to build intuitive, compliant, and investor-first solutions for India’s evolving crypto community.”

Setting up a SIP on ZebPay is designed to be simple and transparent. Users can select a crypto asset of their choice, set a fixed investment amount in INR, and choose an investment frequency aligned with their financial goals. Each SIP execution is carried out through Quick Trade market orders, with the purchased crypto credited directly to the user’s account. Investors also have clear visibility into their investment amounts, applicable fees, and execution history at all times.

In line with ZebPay’s commitment to accessible and responsible investing, SIPs follow the same fee structure as Quick Trade. As a special benefit, users making their first-ever Bitcoin transaction, even if via SIP, will enjoy a zero-fee experience, making it easier for new investors to take their first step toward systematic Bitcoin investing. On that note, ZebPay SIPs are available to KYC-compliant users, with investments executed only when sufficient wallet balance is present. The feature has been live on Android and web platforms from January 8, 2026, and has also become available on iOS since January 12, 2026.

With this launch, ZebPay reinforces its position as a platform focused on long-term value creation. The SIP offering embodies the company’s broader philosophy of promoting disciplined investing, setting ZebPay apart from platforms primarily focused on active or high-frequency trading.

About ZebPay

ZebPay is one of India’s oldest Bitcoin exchanges, with over 6 million registered users. Founded in 2014, it strives to be the leading blockchain asset solution provider and the #1 financial advisor for Indians in the crypto space. The company’s mission is to help its members achieve financial freedom in the Web3 economy. ZebPay is an FIU-registered digital asset exchange, accessible via zebpay.com/in/ as well as the Android Play Store and Apple App Store. Customers can invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, BAT, and 400+ other crypto pairs, trading both crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto. ZebPay OTC, a bespoke trading desk for high-volume clients, serves both individual and institutional investors.

For more details, please visit: www.zebpay.com.

For details related to ZebPay’s security measures, please visit the security page.

