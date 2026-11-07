Zed Black Agarbatti Strengthens Festive Portfolio with Premiumisation and Dhoop Expansion; Launches New Diwali TVC Featuring MS Dhoni

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7: With the festive season projected to contribute 40% of its overall sales this year, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the maker of Zed Black Agarbatti, has expanded its festive portfolio across agarbatti, dhoop, camphor and puja essentials. The expanded range brings together new pack formats, differentiated fragrance combinations and products suited to regional preferences, including a selection for West Bengal under its Samarpan brand. The brand has also launched its new festive TVC under the ‘Prarthna Hogi Sweekar’ campaign, while also celebrating a decade-long association with MS Dhoni. The campaign captures the hopes and prayers that bring people together for a brighter tomorrow.

The portfolio expansion reflects MDPH’s focus on responding to changing consumer preferences while retaining the familiarity and traditions associated with devotional products. From premium agarbatti and dhoop in jar packaging to new fragrance combinations, convenient pack formats and region-specific puja essentials, the company is strengthening its offerings across everyday worship, festive rituals and gifting occasions.

“The festive season is the most important consumption period for the prayer and fragrance category. Households perform more pujas, rituals often last longer, and families purchase products for multiple occasions as well as for gifting. This year, we project the festive season to contribute 40% of our overall sales. We are building the range with formats, fragrances and pack sizes suited to these occasions,” said Ankit Agrawal, Managing Partner & Director, MDPH.

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The portfolio expansion complements Zed Black’s festive campaign, Prarthna Hogi Sweekar, marking the 10th year of its association with their long-standing brand ambassador, MS Dhoni. Centred on the thought Ek Naye Kal Ki Umeed, the campaign connects everyday prayers with people’s hopes, featuring MS Dhoni in prayer and symbolically bringing together these collective hopes and aspirations. The festive outreach also includes Zed Black’s association with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 as an associate sponsor and gifting partner.

A key focus of the portfolio expansion is premiumisation through product differentiation, packaging and fragrance variety. MDPH has introduced coloured agarbatti in jar packaging with Rose, Mogra and Sandal variants. Coloured dhoopsticks and dhoopcones in larger jar formats add another option to the range, responding to demand for products that combine distinctive presentation with everyday devotional use. A distinct addition to its premium range is Samruddhi incense sticks, which are flora incense sticks

The portfolio also includes the FAB Series of 19-inch long and thick agarbatti, designed to offer a differentiated format, and the Indian Ocean Series, which brings together six product varieties across medium and zipper-pack formats. These offerings expand consumer choice across fragrance preferences, pack sizes and usage occasions.

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Other products include Nature Bliss Agarbatti, which combines Camphor, Kasturi and Guggal fragrances in one pack, and Samarpan Pure Camphor in a new capsule-shaped format.

“Premiumisation in our category is not limited to price. It is also about offering consumers differentiated formats, thoughtful packaging and greater choice while maintaining the relevance of products they already trust. From coloured agarbatti and dhoop in jars to new fragrance combinations and convenient formats, we are exploring ways to make familiar products more relevant to different consumer needs and occasions,” added Ankit.

MDPH is also strengthening its dhoop offerings with products designed for different preferences and occasions. The Dhoni-branded premium dhoop range is available in eight fragrances—Kasturi, Loban, Pineapple and Kaccha Bella—alongside the Dhoni 3-in-1 range. These offerings build on Zed Black’s association with MS Dhoni while expanding the brand’s fragrance and format choices within the category.

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The broader portfolio spans traditional and contemporary formats, allowing consumers to choose products according to their preferred fragrances, ritual practices and household requirements.

Recognising that devotional practices and product preferences vary across markets, MDPH is strengthening its regional assortment under Samarpan with Samarpan Sindoor, Samarpan Pure Camphor, Samarpan Bhimseni Camphor and Sambrani products. For West Bengal, the portfolio included Samarpan Dhuna Crystals, Loban Crystals and Tablets, Dhuna Powder and Pavitra Dhoona. Zed Black agarbatti options in Rose, Mogra and Chandan fragrances complement the assortment.

“India’s devotional practices are deeply rooted in regional customs, and product preferences can vary significantly across markets. We see an opportunity to build on our established portfolio by offering products relevant to local traditions, while continuing to serve the everyday worship needs of consumers across the country,” said Anshul Agrawal, Managing Partner & Director, MDPH.

Through Zed Black and Samarpan, MDPH continues to build on its presence in the incense and devotional products category, with a focus on fragrance-led innovation, format diversity, premiumisation and regional relevance as consumer needs evolve.

About Mysore Deep Perfumery House

Founded in the early 1990s, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of fragrance, incense and consumer products, with Zed Black Agarbatti as its flagship brand. The company exports to more than 40 countries and operates a 9.4 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Indore, producing around 3.5 crore incense sticks daily. Its workforce of approximately 4,000 people is around 80% women. MDPH’s portfolio spans Zed Black, Samarpan, Manthan, Orva, Blunt Black and other fragrance and consumer-product categories.

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