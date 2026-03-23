Zed Black Bets Big on Camphor Category, Strengthens Retail Presence with Pan-India Rollout Backed by MS Dhoni-Led ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ Campaign

Indore/Mumbai, 21 March 2026: In a country where cricket inspires devotion and prayers are part of everyday life, Zed Black is bringing the two together once again. Zed Black, the flagship fragrance and devotional products brand from MP-based Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has launched a new television commercial featuring MS Dhoni, unveiling its latest campaign ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ for Zed Black Samarpan Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor.

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YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=CW24iUW07jwIQpXz&v=W0CZsTiE3qk&feature=youtu.be

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The launch coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri on 19th March, an auspicious period when millions of devotees across India begin nine days of prayer and spiritual observances. The campaign introduces Zed Black’s Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor range, with Dhoni also appearing on the product packaging. The campaign will roll out across national television, digital platforms, social media, and retail touchpoints across India.

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The TVC features MS Dhoni as a narrator, weaving together slices of everyday life of a student, an office-goer, and a shopkeeper, each hoping for a better tomorrow. The film ultimately reinforces the reassuring belief that “Sab Shubh Hoga.” The campaign has been conceptualised by Oberoi IBC.

The initiative marks the company’s strategic push to strengthen its presence in the growing camphor and pooja essentials market, expanding beyond its core incense portfolio. In India, cricket and faith share a deep emotional connection, and Dhoni’s calm persona aligns with the campaign’s message of optimism and belief. The campaign also seeks to resonate with younger audiences through a simple and comforting sentiment much like the idea that “all is well.”

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Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, said, “With ‘Sab Shubh Hoga,’ we wanted to capture a sentiment rooted in faith, positivity, and the belief that every sincere prayer brings hope. Our decade-long association with MS Dhoni reflects these values of trust and belief, making him a natural fit for the brand. With Zed Black Samarpan Pure Camphor and Bhimseni Camphor, we aim to strengthen our presence in the devotional products market, lead the Bhimseni camphor category, and make it widely accessible as we move towards the ₹1,000 crore milestone.”

The campaign highlights Pure Camphor and Bhimseni camphor, traditionally used in prayer rituals across Indian households and valued for their purifying and wellness properties, including antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Offered in multiple formats including jars, zipper packs, and pouches ranging from 2 gm to 500 gm, the range represents one of the most comprehensive camphor portfolios in the market, designed to cater to diverse consumer needs across retail formats.

With the launch, Zed Black is positioning Pure Camphor and Bhimseni camphor as a mass-premium offering, aiming to build strong category leadership by ensuring availability across general trade, modern retail, and quick commerce platforms.

The campaign also builds on Zed Black’s long-standing partnership with Dhoni, which began in 2017 and has produced several widely discussed campaigns. One of the most notable was the “#PrarthnaHogiSweekar” campaign directed by Farah Khan in 2021, which featured Dhoni in a retro Indian cricket jersey and gained strong traction across digital platforms.

Commenting on the company’s growth strategy, Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, said, “The company continues to invest in expanding manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening its distribution network to support new categories such as camphor and pooja essentials. Our broader focus remains on building a fragrance-led FMCG portfolio backed by innovation and sustainable manufacturing initiatives.”

Speaking on the campaign, brand ambassador and ace cricketer MS Dhoni added, “With Zed Black, the message has always been simple ‘Do your best and believe.’ ‘Prarthana Hogi Sweekar’ celebrated that thought, and ‘Sab Shubh Hoga’ will continue to inspire people to stay positive and move forward with faith.”

Over the years, Zed Black has grown from a small incense venture in Indore into one of India’s leading fragrance and devotional product brands. Today, the company’s portfolio spans incense sticks, dhoop, pooja essentials, lifestyle fragrances, and camphor products, serving millions of consumers across India.

With a distribution network reaching over 10 lakh retail outlets and a presence in 40+ international markets, the company continues to deepen its market reach.

Zed Black is now gearing up for its next phase of growth and has set a target to cross the ₹1,000 crore revenue milestone by FY28, while aiming to build leadership in emerging devotional product categories such as Pure Camphor and Bhimseni camphor.

Founded in the early 1990s as part of Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), Zed Black has grown into one of India’s leading incense and fragrance brands. The company operates a 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Indore and employs a 4,000-strong workforce, nearly 80% of whom are women, producing over 4.5 crore incense sticks daily.

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