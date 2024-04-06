Zee starts pruning workforce by 15%

New Delhi, April 5
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Friday said its Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka has initiated a process of rationalisation of workforce by 15 per cent to prune staff strength across the company.
In a regulatory filing, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said Goenka has proposed a lean organisation structure to the board with a lateral structure while identifying broadcast, digital, movies and music as core business units.
As per ZEE’s annual report for 2022-23, the number of permanent employees on the roll of the company is 3,437.
