Zeelab Pharmacy Crosses 300 Company-Owned Stores, Strengthens Omni-channel Growth with 5,000 Daily Online Orders

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New Delhi [India], July 17: Zeelab Pharmacy, one of India's fastest-growing pharmacy retail brands, has crossed 300 company-owned company-operated (COCO) stores and 5,000 daily orders through its e-commerce platform, marking a major milestone in its omni-channel growth journey. The achievement reinforces Zeelab's position as one of India's fastest-scaling pharmacy networks, driven by a technology-enabled omni-channel model focused on making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

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The company achieved the 300-store milestone while its digital platform surpassed 5,000 daily orders within just four years of launch, reflecting strong customer adoption across metropolitan cities as well as Tier II and Tier III markets. Together, these milestones highlight the growing acceptance of Zeelab's integrated "phygital" healthcare model, which combines a company-owned retail network with digital convenience to deliver affordable medicines at scale.

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Over the last six months, Zeelab has expanded its footprint by adding nearly 15 company-owned stores every month, with its strongest presence across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal. By March 2027, it aims to achieve 15,000 daily online orders, 35,000 daily offline orders and a significantly larger retail footprint.

Commenting on the milestone, Rohit Mukul, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zeelab Pharmacy, said, "Crossing 300 company-owned stores is more than a growth milestone, it reflects our conviction that quality healthcare can be made affordable at scale. India remains one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets, yet out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure continues to place a significant burden on millions of families. At Zeelab, we are addressing this gap by combining an integrated retail network, technology-led operations and a robust supply chain to make trusted, high-quality medicines accessible to more people. As we continue to expand, our ambition is clear, to build India's most trusted affordable healthcare platform by setting new benchmarks in accessibility, affordability and customer experience."

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Zeelab's integrated omni-channel model has become a key growth driver, enabling customers to access medicines seamlessly through both physical stores and digital channels. Pharmaceutical products account for approximately 60% of the company's business, while wellness, personal care and over-the-counter healthcare products contribute the remaining 40%. Online demand continues to be led by chronic therapies, including diabetes and cardiac medicines, alongside rapidly growing skincare and haircare categories. The platform currently offers more than 1,200 products, serving customers across urban and emerging markets.

The company's affordability-led model is also improving healthcare outcomes by enabling more consumers to purchase complete prescribed treatment regimens, supporting better treatment adherence. To guide future expansion, Zeelab leverages AI-enabled location intelligence, e-commerce demand heat maps and retail performance analytics to identify underserved, high-potential markets and optimise network expansion.

Looking ahead, Zeelab plans to accelerate its expansion across high-growth markets, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi-NCR, Telangana and West Bengal, while strengthening its presence in existing geographies. The company will continue to build its integrated healthcare ecosystem and advance its mission of making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to millions of Indians.

About Zeelab Pharmacy

Zeelab Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's fastest-growing affordable healthcare retail chains, committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of prescription medicines, OTC products, nutraceuticals, wellness supplements, personal care products and preventive healthcare solutions at significantly affordable prices. By combining quality, accessibility, and affordability, Zeelab Pharmacy is helping reduce the cost burden of healthcare for millions of consumers. Leveraging a robust omni-channel model, the company serves customers through a rapidly expanding network of over 300 company-owned stores, more than 1,800 shop-in-shop outlets and a growing digital platform that enables convenient access to healthcare products across the country.

Backed by a team of over 1,000+ professionals across retail operations, supply chain, customer service, healthcare, and corporate functions, Zeelab Pharmacy continues to strengthen its presence in urban, semi-urban, and emerging markets. Through its technology-enabled platform, customer-centric approach, and unwavering focus on affordability, the company is building one of India's most accessible healthcare ecosystems while advancing its vision of ensuring that quality healthcare remains within reach for every Indian.

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