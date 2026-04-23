Zen Mobility and Delhivery Announce EV Partnership for Pan-India Deployment

HT Syndication

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 23: Zen Mobility and Delhivery Limited today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding formalising a long-term partnership for the pan-India deployment of purpose-built electric vehicles over the next 3-5 years. The partnership deepens a collaboration that began over two years ago, with Rs 500 Zen-built EVs already operational in Delhivery's network -- delivering up to 35% reduction in last-mile logistics costs and 90-95%+ vehicle uptime in live commercial operations -- with many thousands more planned in the years ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rollout will cover electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers -- all designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India by Zen Mobility, and customised to Delhivery's city-wise and route-wise requirements across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. Zen Mobility's fleet leasing arm, Zen Flo, will support deployment and ongoing fleet operations. As the partnership scales, it is projected to eliminate tens of thousands of tonnes of CO₂ annually -- one of the most impactful green logistics initiatives in India.

"This MoU is a strong validation of Zen Mobility's purpose-built approach. Together, we are scaling a new category of EVs that delivers real cost savings, operational reliability, and measurable sustainability impact across India."

Advertisement

-- Namit Jain, Founder & CEO, Zen Mobility

"We don't view electrification as just a fleet update; it is a core part of how we are making our last-mile operations more efficient and sustainable," said Prashant Gazipur, Senior Vice President of Last Mile Operations, Delhivery. "Our partnership with Zen Mobility ensures our delivery partners have access to reliable vehicles that are easy to operate and maintain. By reducing daily running costs, we are improving the earning potential of our riders while building a more resilient network. At the same time, this initiative helps our enterprise customers reach their own ESG targets and satisfy the sustainability requirements of their stakeholders by providing them with a cleaner, lower-carbon delivery option," added Prashant.

About Zen Mobility

Zen Mobility is India's leading purpose-built EV manufacturer for last-mile logistics, offering two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheeler. Zen has deployed over 3,000 EVs with enterprise customers including Delhivery, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Blinkit, Porter and Blue Dart DHL.

About Delhivery Limited

Delhivery is India's largest logistics services provider. The company is a leading provider of logistics services including e-commerce and express parcel transportation, on-demand logistics, part truck-load (PTL) freight, full-truckload (FTL) freight services, cross-border air express and freight services, warehousing and supply chain solutions, data services and software including warehouse management and transportation management systems to over 51,000 clients. For more information about Delhivery, please visit www.delhivery.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)