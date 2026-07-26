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Home / Business / Zen Technologies unveils India's first high-altitude man-portable anti-drone system

Zen Technologies unveils India's first high-altitude man-portable anti-drone system

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence technology company Zen Technologies on Sunday unveiled what it said is India's first High-Altitude Man-Portable Anti-Drone System (MPADS), an indigenous counter-unmanned aerial system (counter-UAS) designed for deployment in mountainous and remote terrain.

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The company announced the launch on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying the system has been developed to address the increasing use of drones in high-altitude battlefields.

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"The launch commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict while addressing one of the most pressing challenges in modern warfare: the growing use of drones across high-altitude battlefields," the company said in a press release.

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According to the release, the lightweight system is designed for rapid deployment in terrain where conventional vehicle-mounted counter-drone systems are difficult to operate. It combines radio frequency (RF) detection, data fusion and omni-directional jamming in a portable configuration.

The company said the system "can be carried by soldiers, pack animals, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), ensuring mobility across diverse operational environments".

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Zen Technologies said the MPADS offers drone detection ranges of up to 5 km through wideband RF scanning across the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum and omni-directional jamming of up to 3 km to disrupt drone command links and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals simultaneously.

The release added that the system is capable of "multi-target and swarm detection" and is designed for "24x7, all-weather operation with indigenous, state-of-the-art architecture".

At the core of the system is the company's RF-Based Drone Detector (RFDD), which uses "advanced Correlative Interferometry and Digital Beamforming techniques" to determine the bearing of hostile drones. The detector is integrated with a Data Fusion & Command Centre (DFCC), enabling operators to monitor threats, classify aerial targets, analyse spectrum activity and make engagement decisions, the release said.

With drone activity rising in high-altitude and border areas, Zen Technologies said portable counter-drone systems are becoming increasingly important for frontline protection.

"Zen Technologies' latest solution strengthens India's indigenous defence ecosystem by delivering a scalable, rapidly deployable capability that enables troops to detect, track and neutralise aerial threats wherever the mission demands," the company said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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