Zenika CTO Adrien Nortain Moves Base to Singapore to Strengthen Technical Leadership in Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 1: Zenika today announced that Adrien Nortain, Group Chief Technology Officer, has moved his base from France to Singapore, strengthening the company's technology leadership in Asia and supporting the next phase of its growth strategy.

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As Group CTO at Zenika, Adrien navigates the full spectrum of modern IT challenges, driving enterprise transformation by aligning technical execution with high-level business strategy. Leveraging deep expertise in system architecture and engineering, he systematically addresses critical modern IT friction points, from managing legacy system modernization and scaling complex architectures to mitigating security risks and tech debt. By prioritizing sustainable tech practices, especially in the AI era, alongside operational resilience, Adrien equips organizations to master high-stakes technical complexity while maintaining agile, future-ready IT infrastructures.

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Returning to Singapore, where he was previously based, Adrien will continue to lead Zenika's global technology direction and manage its CxO Advisory Team, while working more closely with regional teams and clients. He will also help ramp up Zenika Singapore's consulting services, connecting the company's global thinking on AI, Data, Cloud and Engineering Excellence with the needs of organisations across Asia.

"Singapore is an important base for Zenika as organisations across the region move quickly from experimentation towards more structured adoption, while leveraging modern AI capabilities. I'm looking forward to working closely with our teams and clients here, while connecting the expertise and practices being developed across Zenika globally to navigate the complexity of this AI era," said Adrien Nortain.

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The move further strengthens collaboration between Zenika's European and Asian engineering communities and reinforces Singapore's role in the company's broader technology strategy, as Adrien will also act as the bridge between the Singapore and France teams, keeping collaboration running smoothly across both offices.

Timothée Dufresne, Managing Director of Zenika Singapore, said: "Having Adrien based in Singapore brings Zenika's global technology leadership closer to our regional teams and clients. It will help us accelerate the way we develop, adapt and apply our technical offering across Asia."

About Zenika:

Founded in 2006 by Carl Azoury, Zenika is a digital services boutique specializing in business transformation, IT modernization, and innovation. With 600 employees across 12 offices worldwide, Zenika partners with organizations in telecom, finance, and retail to deliver sustainable digital solutions. Zenika places people and innovation at the heart of its approach, valuing proximity, loyalty, and a deep respect for its founding values: innovation, sharing, and passion. This commitment guarantees an environment conducive to sustainable innovation and talent development, where the growth of each individual contributes to shared success.

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