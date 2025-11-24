Zenika Singapore Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Regional Growth and AI Engineering Mastery

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Singapore, November 24: Zenika Singapore today announced the appointment of Seet Teck Kiang as Head of Business and the return of Michael Isvy as Head of Engineering. These two strategic leadership hires reinforce Zenika's ambition to expand its regional footprint while scaling the impact of its AI Multiplier Framework -- the company's holistic model for delivering high-performance AI across products, architecture, and operations.

Advertisement

Seet Teck Kiang Joins as Head of Business

Advertisement

A seasoned transformation leader with over two decades of experience, Seet Teck Kiang brings deep expertise across Asia's enterprise and public-sector landscapes. A graduate of the National University of Singapore, Seet has held senior positions at ThoughtWorks, EPAM Systems, and Zuhlke Group, where he guided clients through platform modernisation, digital transformation, and large-scale strategic initiatives.

Seet's appointment aligns with Zenika's ambition to scale its AI Multiplier FrameworkTM (SHAPE x SHIP x SYNC) -- a comprehensive approach that unifies product engineering, AI-boosted delivery, and cloud-native architectures to help organisations move beyond experimental AI toward sustained business value.

Advertisement

" What attracted me to Zenika is its ethos of engineering excellence and its ability to bring AI, product, architecture, and operations together with real discipline ," Seet said. "The AI Multiplier Framework is a practical and powerful way to scale AI impact, and I look forward to accelerating Zenika's growth across Asia using this model."

Michael Isvy Joins as Head of Engineering

Zenika also welcomes back Michael Isvy, who helped found Zenika Singapore a few years ago. Michael returns to lead the company's Engineering and AI strategy, focusing on scaling augmented development practices, rationalising AI usage, and industrialising AI workflows to support complex, real-world delivery.

With a career shaped across two engineering cultures -- France's heritage of rigorous craftsmanship and Singapore's fast-paced innovation ecosystem -- Michael brings a rare ability to bridge teams, practices, and delivery methodologies. His new mission: transform our Singapore division into Zenika's living lab for AI engineering, enhancing collaboration with French teams and accelerating technical excellence across the group.

" Returning to Zenika is about reconnecting the two cultures that shaped my approach to engineering ," Michael said. "My goal is to turn our Singapore division into a true experimentation hub for AI adoption -- making AI more reliable, more useful, and more accessible for our engineers and clients."

Welcoming the dual appointments, Timothee Dufresne, MD of Zenika Singapore, said:

" Seet and Michael each bring exceptional strengths that perfectly complement Zenika's ambitions for the next decade. Seet strengthens our business strategy and regional growth, while Michael elevates our engineering and AI capabilities. Together, they will drive the expansion and shape the next chapter of Zenika Singapore and Asia. "

About Zenika: Founded in 2006, Zenika is a digital services boutique specialising in business transformation, IT modernisation, and innovation, with over 530 experts across 14 offices globally. Zenika Singapore is the Asia-Pacific arm of Zenika. It works with enterprises, government agencies, and emerging tech innovators to design, build, and scale modern digital products and platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)