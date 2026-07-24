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New Delhi [India], July 24: ZENO has today announced the launch of a powerful combo of ZENO 100 Pro smartphone and ZENO powerbanks. The ZENO 100 Pro is the Segment's Most Affordable Smartphone*. The ZENO 100 Pro smartphone is equipped with military grade certification (MIL-STD-810H), providing unbeatable durability and peace of mind for users. Equipped with Ultralink, it will provide connectivity even where there is no network connectivity. The ZENO Pro smartphone is available with 3+5* GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Another entrant to the ZENO series is the recently launched ZENO Lite (2GB RAM and 64GB ROM). The ZENO 100 Pro smartphone is now available on Amazon at just Rs. 8599 while the ZENO 10000 mah and 20000 mah powerbanks are available at just Rs.1299 and Rs. 2069 (additional 10% discount) respectively as part of the launch combo offer. ZENO 100 Lite is available on Amazon at just Rs. 7999. Consumers can buy the products from this link - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0H8NBVJCF?th=1

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* Blockbuster combo of ZENO 100 Pro smartphone with ZENO powerbanks

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* ZENO 100 Pro - Segment's most Affordable Smartphone *

* Equipped with military grade durability and ultralink free connectivity

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Each letter in ZENO stands for a core aspect of the phone's design and function, symbolizing the promise of a superior user experience at every level.

Z - Zenith of Design

E - Elevated Experience

N - Nuanced Control

O - Optimized Output

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, said, "The ZENO Series is a cult in itself - a statement that trendy things can be affordable. Built to complement the hustle of Gen Zs, the all-new ZENO products bring the perfect fusion of design and affordability. Despite rising input costs, we have priced them very affordably - proving that staying connected, stylish, and future-ready shouldn't cost a fortune."

The ZENO 100 Pro possesses a stunning 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display, complemented by immersive DTS-powered sound technology - engineered to captivate the senses with vibrant colours, crisp clarity, and ultra-smooth visuals. The addition of an intuitive Dynamic Bar keeps users effortlessly connected with battery status, calls, notifications, and more without interruption. Photography enthusiasts will love the 8MP rear camera, enhanced with advanced image Processing resulting in vivid and vibrant images. It also features an IR blaster, making it easy to control TVs, air conditioners, and other electronic appliances remotely. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 Processor and Android 15 Go - the ZENO 100 Pro ensures seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and effortless video calls. For security and ease of access, it comes equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, offering both Protection and convenience. Packed with a large 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger, the device ensures all-day performance. This smartphone is available in iconic colours of Comet Orange, Cloud White and Black.

ZENO 20000 mah powerbank -

The Zeno 20,000 mah Power Bank is a next-generation, laptop-compatible portable charging solution, built with a fire resistant ABS+PC shell for enhanced safety, superior durability, and dependable long-lasting performance. Engineered to meet the needs of today's always-connected consumers, the new ZENO 20000 mah power bank features a high-capacity 20,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, making it capable of powering smartphones, tablets, and even compatible laptops. Equipped with a digital battery display, it offers real-time power status for added convenience. The device supports multiple fast-charging protocols, including PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and Apple 2.4A, ensuring wide device compatibility. Its dual-output ports and durable inbuilt 36cm braided Type-C cable enable seamless charging on the go, while the compact 310g design makes it an ideal travel companion.

ZENO 10000 mah powerbank -

The Zeno 10,000 mah Power Bank combines a unique ultra-compact, pocket-friendly design with a convenient Twisted Lanyard Lock Cable, delivering fast, reliable charging and effortless portability for everyday use. It delivers 22.5W fast charging for quick and efficient power delivery to compatible devices. A digital battery display provides real-time battery percentage, while dual output ports allow simultaneous charging of two devices. The power bank comes with a free 3A Type-C to Type-C cable featuring a Twisted Lanyard, offering added convenience and easy portability. Weighing just 176g with a compact form factor, it easily fits into pockets, handbags, or backpacks. Combining portability, convenience, and reliable performance, the Zeno 10,000 mah Power Bank is an ideal everyday charging companion.

Product Specs -

ZENO 100 PRO - Key Specifications

* Model: ZENO 100 PRO

* RAM: 3GB + 5GB* Extended RAM

* Storage (ROM): 64GB

* Display Size: 6.6-inch

* Display: HD+ IPS

* Display Type: Water Drop

* Refresh Rate: 90Hz

* Battery: 5000mAh

* Rear Camera: 8MP

* Front Camera: 5MP

* Chipset: Unisoc T7100

* Processor: Octa-Core

* Ultra Link: Yes

* Speakers - Single DTS Speaker

* Thickness - 8.49 mm

* Android Version :15 GO

10000mAh Power Bank (22.5W)

* Battery Capacity: 10000mAh

* Output Power: 22.5W

* Digital Display: Yes

* Input (Type-C): DC 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

* USB-A Output: DC 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 10V/2.25A (Max Output: 22.5W)

* Type-C Output: DC 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max Output: 20W)

* Cable: 3A USB-C to USB-C cable with lanyard

* Weight: 176g

* Dimensions: 73.06 x 60.06 x 26.70mm

* Colour: Silver

20000mAh Power Bank (45W)

* Battery Capacity: 20000mAh

* Output Power: 45W

* Digital Display: Yes

* Input (Type-C): DC 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/2A, 20V/1.5A

* USB-A Output: DC 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 10V/2.25A (Max Output: 22.5W)

* Type-C Output: DC 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A (Max Output: 45W)

* Cable: Inbuilt Type-C cable

* Weight: 310g

* Dimensions: 103 x 71 x 29mm

* Colour: Grey

About itel

Established over 16 years, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting "Enjoy Better Life" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 16 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances and laptop products and in 2021, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.itel-india.com | Facebook: ZENO |Instagram: ZENO_byitel | Twitter: https://x.com/zenobyitel

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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