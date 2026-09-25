ZentraVet Expands Presence in Animal Nutrition Segment, Strengthens Farmer and Distributor Network in Bihar

VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 25: ZentraVet is one of the fastest-growing brands in the animal nutrition category, and is further gaining traction in the animal feed supplement market among animal nutritionists, distributors and farmers. Today, the brand has a diverse animal nutrition product portfolio, and a strong distribution footprint with increased farmers' reach in India, it is now expanding its efforts towards quality, farmer trust and long-term relationships.

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ZentraVet is a brand of Aaharsetu Agri Solutions Private Limited which is specialised in providing feed supplements for dairy animals and livestock. The brand has products in the following categories: liquid calcium supplements, feed supplements, mineral mixtures, uterine tonics, and liver-support products. Some of its products are MaxxCal AD3 Gold, CalGel Advance, Chelamin Advance, EnerGold, Utromor and Liveron.

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Strengthening the presence in Bihar

ZentraVet is steadily gaining popularity in Bihar and has become a significant market for the brand. The company now has over 50 distributors in Bihar, bringing its products to an increasing number of local markets.

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The brand has also expanded its distribution base of over 250 distributors in India. This growing network is helping to build ZentraVet's market share and building relationships with distributors and farmers on a local level.

In the animal nutrition space, market development is shaping up to include being accessible and reaching the farming community consistently. ZentraVet is therefore working on establishing a distribution system that can facilitate its growth and preserve its channel partner relationships.

Growing Farmer Acceptance

ZentraVet has been well received by the market and repeat purchase by farmers has contributed to the increasing presence of the brand. The answer is about consistency and trust in the animal nutrition market, where farmers are searching for solutions that they can integrate into their normal animal-care and feeding practices.

Unlike other companies that want to just increase the amount of products that are available, ZentraVet is emphasizing building relationships with farmers and distributors. Based on market understanding and making animal feed supplements available via a growing distribution network.

It is also aiming to enhance its local market presence with its expanding distribution network. Having the ability to get animal nutrition products from local markets can help farmers maintain continuity in their decision making. A large product lineup and a steadily increasing customer base offer opportunities to build long-term relationships with the brand for distributors. ZentraVet's emphasis on these relationships is in keeping with its commitment to sustainable animal nutrition business.

Provide information to farmers on quality and trust

Quality and farmer trust are key to ZentraVet's business of animal nutrition. The brand's strategy is to expand its market reach and presence by developing its product line, while maintaining close ties with its distribution partners.

Aaharsetu Agri Solutions Private Limited, the parent organisation of the company, is a certified company under ISO 9001:2015 by ZentraVet. The brand's thrust is to supply good quality animal nutrition products to dairy farmers, livestock owners, veterinary practitioners and trade partners in India with the quality focus.

Trust is considered an ongoing process for ZentraVet. The brand is continuing to build relationships with its animal nutrition market by improving the number of distributors it has and repeating orders from farmers.

Increased coverage across India

Bihar continues to be a significant market, and ZentraVet is keen to make further strides in the rest of the nation. It has an established network of over 250 distributors to build on and expand access to its animal nutrition portfolio.

Consistency will continue to be a key component of the brand's expansion strategy, as it plans to enter additional markets and maintains its consistent product offerings and relationships with distributors. ZentraVet's expansion will be directed at expanding its network so that farmers can gain access to its animal feed supplement offerings, while the company continues to learn about the needs in the region. The company's market coverage, farmer engagement and channel partnerships are likely to play a key role in its strategy to increase its presence in the animal nutrition market in India.

The overall goal is to reach more farmers in India and keep uplifting the product portfolio and distribution chain. In an ever-changing animal nutrition market, ZentraVet will continue to prioritise quality, accessibility and relationship with the farming community, as it expands its reach.

Its strategy is based on the expansion of its product range, and the trust of farmers and channel partnerships. ZentraVet's strategy for expansion will focus on establishing a greater footprint and continue to maintain a strong focus on farmer needs, a market in which relationships and accessibility are important.

About ZentraVet

ZentraVet is a feed supplement business brand of Aaharsetu Agri Solutions Private Limited that provides animal nutritive products to dairy farmers and animal owners. The brand's product range includes animal feed supplements and nutritional products in various categories, focusing on quality and accessibility. ZentraVet is further strengthening its distribution chain in India with a special thrust towards Bihar and establishing long-term partnerships with farmers and trade partners.

Website: www.zentravet.com

Phone: +91 90318 07553

Email: info@zentravet.com

Location: Bihar, India

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