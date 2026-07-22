ZentrumHub Partners with RateGain to Unify Hotel Distribution and Accelerate Global Connectivity

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: ZentrumHub, the AI-powered travel technology company connecting travel businesses to 100+ hotel suppliers and 10M+ properties through a single hotel API, has entered a strategic connectivity partnership with RateGain, a global leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. The partnership, announced in June 2026, is set to simplify hotel distribution and reduce integration complexity across the global travel ecosystem.

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The collaboration brings ZentrumHub's connectivity infrastructure together with RateGain's Smart Distribution platform. With 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries -- including 33 of the Top 40 hotel chains -- RateGain's distribution and channel management strength significantly expands the supply universe accessible through ZentrumHub's ecosystem.

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Travel agencies, DMCs, and wholesalers connected to ZentrumHub gain faster access to deeper hotel inventory through the single integration they already have, while hotel suppliers on RateGain's network get a streamlined path to ZentrumHub's demand ecosystem of 90+ enterprise travel companies across 30+ countries -- without repetitive one-to-one integrations.

As travel distribution grows increasingly fragmented, the two companies are laying the foundation for a more connected, interoperable travel infrastructure -- where supply and demand find each other in weeks rather than months.

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"Fragmented connectivity continues to be one of the biggest operational challenges in travel distribution," said Bhushan Tamhankar, Co-founder & COO, ZentrumHub. "This partnership removes the barriers that traditionally slow distribution, giving connected partners faster access to broader supply and demand, in weeks rather than months."

"Travel distribution today is still heavily fragmented, with suppliers and demand partners managing multiple integrations, onboarding cycles, and disconnected connectivity layers," said Anurag Jain, Executive Vice President - Revenue (APMEA), RateGain. "Our partnership with ZentrumHub is focused on simplifying that complexity through a more unified connectivity framework that enables faster access between global supply and demand ecosystems. Together, we are building a more scalable and interoperable foundation for the future of travel distribution."

The partnership marks the latest step in ZentrumHub's mission to become the connectivity backbone of global hotel distribution.

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub is an AI-powered travel technology company that simplifies how travel businesses connect with hotel suppliers worldwide. Through a single universal API, ZentrumHub connects OTAs, travel agencies, DMCs, and wholesalers to 100+ pre-integrated hotel suppliers and 10M+ properties, eliminating months of fragmented integrations.

Its two products, Zentrum Connect and the Zentrum Booking Engine, serve 90+ enterprise customers across 30+ countries, processing 50M+ API calls daily at 99.99% uptime.

ZentrumHub is a member of the Expedia $100 Million Club and was named a PhocusWire Hot 25 Travel Startup. Learn more at www.zentrumhub.com.

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, working with 13,000+ customers and 700+ partners across 160+ countries. RateGain helps travel and hospitality businesses accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

Today, RateGain is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, enabling revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, destination marketing organizations, online travel agents, metasearch companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries to drive better business outcomes.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, RateGain works with 33 of the Top 40 Hotel Chains, 4 of the Top 5 Airlines, 7 of the Top 10 Car Rental companies, and all leading DMOs, OTAs, and metasearch platforms, including 25 Global Fortune 500 companies, unlocking new revenue every day.

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