VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 23: As digital commerce continues to evolve across India, BlueEra, an indigenous super app, is promoting a commission-free approach aimed at supporting local businesses, kirana store owners, service providers, and delivery partners through a hyperlocal digital ecosystem.

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According to the company, BlueEra enables kirana stores and neighborhood retailers to showcase and sell their products online without platform commission charges. The company states that its approach is intended to help small businesses access digital customers while retaining greater control over their earnings and pricing.

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BlueEra says its platform is designed to connect local merchants with nearby customers, helping them participate in the digital marketplace through hyperlocal commerce opportunities. The company believes that reducing intermediary costs can support local businesses as they adapt to changing consumer preferences and increased digital adoption.

In addition to supporting merchants, BlueEra states that it provides delivery partners with access to local delivery opportunities through its platform. According to the company, its commission-free model is intended to help delivery partners retain a larger share of their earnings by minimizing intermediary charges.

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The platform also offers local service providers and businesses an opportunity to establish a digital presence and connect with customers through a single platform. BlueEra says this approach is designed to simplify customer engagement while supporting local entrepreneurship.

According to the company, its objective extends beyond facilitating transactions and includes building a digital ecosystem that encourages participation from businesses, delivery partners, service providers, and consumers.

"Our vision is to create an inclusive digital ecosystem where local businesses and gig workers can access opportunities without being burdened by excessive commissions. We believe technology can help strengthen local commerce by connecting communities, businesses, and service providers through a transparent and accessible platform," said the Founding Team of BlueEra.

BlueEra combines multiple services within a single platform, including local commerce, employment opportunities, community engagement, and communication features. The company states that bringing these services together is intended to support local participation in the digital economy.

As consumer demand for convenience-driven services continues to grow, BlueEra says it aims to support hyperlocal transactions that connect neighborhood stores, service providers, delivery partners, and consumers within their communities.

For more information about BlueEra and its services, visit the company's official website.

Website:- https://blueera.ai/

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