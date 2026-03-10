Zero Compromise: The Future of Amusement Safety Starts Here

MUMBAI, INDIA — In the world of amusement, thrills are the goal, but safety is the absolute foundation. Because guest well-being is paramount in the operations of all amusement facilities, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) is issuing an urgent call to action for the entire industry. For the first time ever, IAAPI is proud to present the highly anticipated Safety Conclave, taking place on 12th March 2026. This landmark event will serve as the powerful closing chapter, held on the very last day of the 24th IAAPI Amusement Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.

As the amusement sector experiences unprecedented growth and surging footfalls, having a dedicated conversation about operational safety is the absolute need of the hour. Recognizing this critical necessity, IAAPI is launching this conclave not just as a one-off event, but as a permanent, regular feature of all future IAAPI expos.

Expert-Led Education for a Safer Tomorrow To ensure the highest quality of education, IAAPI has assembled a masterclass led by highly knowledgeable tutors, educators, and seasoned veterans from across the amusement field. The intensive session is designed to equip operators and engineers with actionable strategies to fortify their facilities.

The comprehensive agenda will cover vital, generic topics including: • Investigate, Report, Prevent: Strategies for building a fundamentally safer workplace.

• Design Safety Essentials: Deep dives into the structural and operational safety of water rides, dry rides, Indoor Amusement Centres (IACs), and critical water treatment processes.

• Ensuring Safety in Adventure Parks: Specialized protocols for high-intensity amusement attractions.

• Fire Safety: Critical preparedness and mitigation strategies tailored for standalone IACs and indoor attractions.

• Audit & Certification: Driving operational excellence and compliance through rigorous, foolproof auditing.

There is simply zero room for compromise when it comes to the well-being of guests. By bringing in top-tier educators for this first-ever Safety Conclave, IAAPI is equipping operators with the vital knowledge they need right now to elevate the standards of the entire amusement landscape.

About IAAPI: Founded in 1999, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) is the apex, non-government, not-for-profit body representing the interests of Amusement Parks, Theme Parks, Water Parks, and Indoor Amusement Centres in India. With over 650 members, IAAPI plays a proactive role in the development of the amusement sector, fostering innovation, operational excellence, and stringent safety standards across the region.

