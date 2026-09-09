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Home / Business / ZERO DEBT COUNTRY CLUB Accelerates Global Expansion with TÜRKIYE &amp; THAILAND Partnerships and Paddleball Launch

ZERO DEBT COUNTRY CLUB Accelerates Global Expansion with TÜRKIYE & THAILAND Partnerships and Paddleball Launch

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PTI
Updated At : 11:21 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Following the success of Master Card Thailand & Turkiye, Country Club expands globally through strategic collaborations and introduces Paddleball at Andheri, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8:Country Club has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Zero Debt Company, strengthening its financial foundation as it aggressively expands its footprint across India and global markets. As part of this growth journey, Country Club has launched Paddleball courts at Country Club Andheri, Mumbai, following the strong response to pickleball and growing demand for new-age sporting experiences.

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Following its Zero Debt milestone, Country Club is accelerating its collaboration-led global expansion strategy, building partnerships with clubs, hotels, resorts and hospitality businesses across international markets. The company’s international journey gained momentum with the successful launch of its Country Club Master Card Thailand, which received an overwhelming response and strengthened its global holiday and hospitality proposition.

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A significant development followed with the visit of H.E. OrhanYalmanOkan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Hyderabad, to Country Club Begumpet. The engagement opened discussions around Country Club’s expansion and hospitality collaborations in Türkiye.

Following the invitation to explore establishing a Country Club presence in Türkiye, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., visited Türkiye. During his visit, he met Mr. Mijito Vinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, and discussed Country Club’s proposed collaborations and expansion plans in Türkiye. The visit subsequently led to strategic collaborations with clubs and hotels in Türkiye and the launch of the Country Club Master Card Türkiye.

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Commenting on the company’s growth, Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said, “Becoming a Zero Debt Company is a landmark achievement for Country Club and gives us a stronger foundation for our next phase of growth. The success of our Thailand Master Card and our developments in Türkiye have reinforced our confidence in our global expansion strategy. We are now aggressively expanding through strategic collaborations across India and international markets.”

He added, “The visit of H.E. OrhanYalman Okan to Country Club Begumpet opened an important opportunity for us to explore Türkiye. During my visit, I met Mr. MijitoVinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, and discussed our plans and collaborations. The resulting partnerships and launch of Master Card Türkiye mark an important step towards building a global network of clubs, hotels, resorts and holiday destinations.”

Continuing its focus on new experiences, Country Club has now introduced Paddleball at Andheri, following the encouraging response to pickleball and reflecting its commitment to contemporary sports and recreation.

About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Established in 1989, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is a lifestyle, leisure and hospitality company founded by Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy. The company operates across clubs, resorts, fitness centres, holiday destinations and affiliated hospitality properties.

Country Club is expanding across India and international markets through owned properties, franchises, affiliations and strategic collaborations. Having achieved Zero Debt status, the company is focused on accelerating its next phase of global growth and creating a connected lifestyle and hospitality network for its members.

For more information: www.countryclubindia.net

Nirav: +91 98450 35959 | Hiram: +91 98490 30540

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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