DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath advocates for simplifying short selling of stocks

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath advocates for simplifying short selling of stocks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of stock brokerage firm Zerodha, on Monday advocated for simplifying short selling of stocks, arguing that the 'lack' of short selling in Indian markets is causing potential market distortions.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Kamath asserted that price discovery will be impaired unless India makes shorting of stocks easy in the Indian markets.

A short-seller in the securities market books gains from the subsequent reduction in the prices of shares.

Advertisement

"India has been a structurally long-only market with almost no shorting activity, because borrowing stock to short is really hard and is an offline process," Kamath's X post read.

He further argued that India lacked short-selling skills.

Advertisement

"Because of this long-only bias, there's probably very little short-selling talent as well, even if large funds want to start shorting," he added.

"The only real way to short stocks until now was to use futures, maybe options. But there are only 224 F&O stocks, which means you can't short the vast majority of the problematic stocks. Also, these contracts expire every month, and the cost of rolling over these contracts is significant (only the 1st month contract is liquid)," he supplemented.

Unless this changes, Kamath believes there will always be weird distortions in the prices of Indian markets. He also believes short sellers help clean up all the "garbage in the markets" and make them more efficient.

Zerodha will "hopefully" have an online platform by the end of the year, and stock lending and borrowing will become much simpler, his X post concluded.

Short selling of stocks is allowed in India, but with certain restrictions. Naked short selling is not permitted in the Indian securities market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts