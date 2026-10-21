ZetSIM Brings Travel eSIM and Airport Services Together for Indian Travellers

Travellers can now book Meet & Greet at 7 Indian airports and lounge access at 31, alongside eSIM data plans starting at US$2.20

BENGALURU, INDIA – October 21, 2026 – Most Indians travelling abroad need the same three things in their first hour: a map to find the cab, a way to reach the hotel, and WhatsApp to tell family they have landed safely. ZetSIM, the travel eSIM brand of Zetexa Global, now lets them sort this out before they fly, with one app to buy mobile data for 180+ countries and book airport Meet & Greet, lounge access and Fast Track.

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Meet & Greet is available at seven Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and lounge access at 31.

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This comes as Indian outbound travel keeps growing. According to the Ministry of Tourism's Annual Tourism Snapshot 2025, Indian nationals made over 3.28 crore departures in 2025, up 6.3% from the year before. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the USA and Singapore were the most visited destinations.

"Getting online after landing is only half the problem. The other half is the airport: long queues, tight connections, or someone flying abroad for the first time. We built ZetSIM so travellers can arrange both their mobile data and their airport help from home, before the trip begins," said Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, Zetexa Global.

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Key highlights

• Travel eSIM data plans in 180+ countries across 450+ local mobile networks, on 4G or 5G where available

• Plans start at US$2.20, with hotspot sharing included on every plan

• Meet & Greet at 110 airports in 38 countries, including 7 airports in India

• Airport lounge access at 500+ airports in 116 countries, including 31 in India

• Fast Track security lanes at 48 airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, for the flight home to India

What ZetSIM offers Indian travellers abroad

The Indian number stays on. On a dual-SIM phone, the Indian SIM stays active for calls, SMS and bank OTPs, so the OTP for a hotel payment still arrives, while ZetSIM carries data. WhatsApp calls run over that data.

Reusable eSIM. The eSIM does not expire; only the plan does. Top-ups go onto the same eSIM without a new QR code, and it can be reused on the next trip. Some plans also include voice and SMS.

Hotspot sharing. It is included on every plan, so one plan can connect a second phone, a tablet or a laptop.

For phones without eSIM. A physical SIM option is available.

How the ZetSIM eSIM is set up

1. Check eSIM support. Dialling *#06# shows a 32-digit EID number on phones that support eSIM. Phones bought from a carrier need to be unlocked.

2. Choose a plan for the destination on the ZetSIM app or website.

3. Install before departure. The eSIM is installed at home over Wi-Fi by scanning a QR code, and data roaming is switched on for the ZetSIM line in the phone's settings. According to ZetSIM, activation takes about 60 seconds on average.

4. Connect on arrival. The eSIM switches on when the phone reaches a local network. Validity starts only at this point, so buying early does not cut into the trip.

Travel eSIM vs International Roaming vs Local SIM: How They Compare for Indian Travellers

Indian travellers usually pick one of three options. An international roaming pack is bought from the Indian operator, so the same SIM stays in the phone and calls and bank OTPs keep arriving. It works on landing only if it was activated before departure, and its validity, multi-country cover and hotspot sharing all depend on the pack. A new pack is needed for every trip.

A local SIM is bought at the destination airport or a local store and works only once it is inserted. Unless the phone takes two SIMs, the Indian SIM has to come out. It works in one country only, its validity and hotspot rules are set by the local operator, and a new SIM is needed in each country.

A ZetSIM travel eSIM is bought from India on the ZetSIM app or website, installed at home and connects on landing. The Indian SIM stays active alongside it for calls and OTPs. Plans can cover one country, a region or the globe across 180+ countries, and hotspot sharing is included on every plan. Validity starts only when the phone connects abroad. No SIM card is needed, though a physical SIM is available for phones without eSIM. On the next trip, the same eSIM is reused with a new plan.

ZetSIM prices for popular destinations

According to the ZetSIM website, plans start at US2.20,withvalidityfrom3to180daysonmanydestinations.StartingpricesincludeUS3.00 for Singapore, US3.20forJapan,US3.30 for Thailand, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Greece, US3.90forCanadaandUS4.30 for the UAE. Plans that are bought but never activated are eligible for a full refund.

Airport services on the ZetSIM app

Airport Meet & Greet

Meet & Greet is available at 110 airports across 38 countries, including seven in India. Delhi has 25 services listed across three terminals, followed by Mumbai with 15, Hyderabad with 13 and Bengaluru with 12.

For a parent flying alone to visit children in Canada or the US, the hardest part is often the airport, not the flight. A host meets the traveller by name at the gate, aircraft steps or terminal entrance, and helps them through check-in, security and passport control. Porter service and aircraft transfers come with many packages. Arrival, departure and transit packages are available, and most need one to three days' notice.

Airport lounge access

Lounge access is on sale at 500+ airports in 116 countries, including 31 in India. No airline status or membership card is needed. Lounges offer quiet seating, food and drinks, Wi-Fi and charging points. Entry is by an emailed QR code, bookings open up to 60 days ahead, and cancellation is free until 24 hours before entry.

Fast Track

Long security queues at busy airports like Dubai can turn the flight back to India into a rush to the gate, especially at peak hours or with family in tow. Fast Track addresses this with a reserved priority security lane, so travellers skip the regular queue. ZetSIM says it can save up to 40 minutes. It is available at 48 airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, and most of the rest are in Europe. It covers lane access only, without a host, and is mostly sold for departures.

ZetCoins rewards and ZetPass

Every paid eSIM and airport service order earns ZetCoins, ZetSIM's rewards points, which work as an instant discount at the next checkout. ZetSIM has also announced ZetPass, a US$3 pass valid for 30 days, giving 50% off eSIM purchases and 10% off airport services. ZetPass is listed as launching soon.

Support, ratings and licences

ZetSIM offers 24/7 human support over WhatsApp and email. The app has 500,000+ downloads and a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 16,000 reviews. ZetSIM operates as a registered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the US, Canada and the UK.

About ZetSIM

ZetSIM is a travel eSIM and airport services platform that has served more than 1 million travellers worldwide. It is a brand of Zetexa Global, founded in 2022 by Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, and Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, of Zetexa Global. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and was incubated at T-Hub, Hyderabad. Website: www.zetsim.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it legal to buy an international eSIM in India?

Yes, as long as it is bought from a company that holds a No Objection Certificate from the Department of Telecommunications. Zetexa Global, the company behind ZetSIM, holds this NOC. Indian buyers complete a short KYC with their passport, flight ticket and visa before the eSIM is issued.

Will I still get bank OTPs on my Indian number while using ZetSIM abroad?

Yes, on a dual-SIM phone. The Indian SIM stays active for calls, SMS and OTPs, while ZetSIM is used for mobile data. Check your home operator's roaming settings before you travel so you are not charged for data on the Indian SIM.

Which phones support the ZetSIM eSIM?

Most iPhone XS and later, Google Pixel 3 and later, and Samsung Galaxy S20 and later models support eSIM. To check, dial *#06#: if a 32-digit EID number appears, the phone supports eSIM. Phones bought from a carrier need to be unlocked, and a physical SIM is available for phones without eSIM support.

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