New Delhi [India], August 1: In a country where electric vehicles in India are rapidly becoming the future of mobility, ZevPoint has taken a giant leap forward. The EV charging solutions provider recently completed India's largest corporate EV charger installation by deploying 104 EV chargers at Amazon India's Hyderabad office campus, which houses more than 15,000 employees. This achievement marks a significant milestone--not just for the brand, but for India's push toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

Founded with a vision to make EV infrastructure in India accessible, efficient, and future-ready, ZevPoint has grown into one of India's fastest-growing EV brands. From supplying smart, scalable EV charging solutions, ZevPoint's approach blends innovation with practical impact.

But the Amazon collaboration is just the beginning.

Building for Scale, Built with Vision

What sets ZevPoint apart is not just its cutting-edge technology--but its relentless commitment to solving real-world challenges. At a time when most companies are still piloting EV infrastructure, ZevPoint has gone full throttle by:

* Serving both B2B and D2C EV segments

* Partnering with corporates, hotels, and real estate developers

* Creating a nationwide network of EV charging stations

* Driving EV adoption in India through innovation, scale, and user-focused solutions

* Offering end-to-end EV charging solutions from installation to maintenance

Their recent deployment at Amazon's campus is a testimony to this approach. With over 12,000 customers empowered, easy-to-use technology, and a hassle-free setup that works with existing power systems, ZevPoint's solution offers speed, reliability, and scalability--key concerns for large organizations.

"This is not just a project. It's a signal that India is ready for a serious transition to EV mobility, and we're proud to be at the heart of that change," said ZevPoint Co-founders Akaash Jain & Gurvardaan Singh.

Charging Up India's Hospitality Sector Too

While corporates like Amazon are leading the way, ZevPoint is also bringing innovation to other sectors--especially hospitality. Large hotel chains in India are turning to ZevPoint to install EV charging stations for guests, creating a seamless experience for business travelers and eco-conscious tourists.

Hotels of prominent chains like ITC, Hyatt, and Wyndham across India are turning to ZevPoint to enhance the guest experience with seamless EV charging. ZevPoint ensures that charging electric vehicles is just as easy as booking a room. These EV charging points are fast, user-friendly, and compatible with most EV models available in India.

Listening, Learning, and Leading

One of the most refreshing aspects of ZevPoint's success is its commitment to customer feedback.

From fleet managers to hotel guests, ZevPoint actively collects input, runs surveys, and adapts its products to evolving customer needs. In fact, some of the company's most efficient charger updates have come directly from customer suggestions.

"We believe our users are our greatest source of innovation. When they speak, we listen--and act," shared a senior engineer at ZevPoint.

Why ZevPoint is Becoming a Name to Know in EV Tech

Here are just a few reasons why ZevPoint is quickly becoming India's go-to name in EV charging solutions:

* Fastest-growing EV charger brand in India

* Completed India's largest corporate EV charging hub at Amazon India

* Continuously innovates based on real customer feedback

* Partnered with some of India's most respected organizations

More Than a Business--A Movement Toward Sustainability

Beyond technology and infrastructure, ZevPoint's mission is rooted in creating a more sustainable EV future. The company's EV Chargers are designed to reduce waste, consume less power, and work in harmony with renewable energy sources.

The Road Ahead

The future of mobility in India will be electric. And if the recent installation at Amazon India is any indication, ZevPoint is well-positioned to be a leader in this revolution.

The company's next goal? Scaling to over 75 enterprise campuses by this fiscal year and enabling more than 150 MW of installed EV charging capacity across workplaces by 2027.

"It's no longer about if EVs will take over--it's about when and how fast. With ZevPoint, we're making sure India doesn't just catch up--it leads," said a ZevPoint executive.

Final Thoughts

ZevPoint's journey is not just a business case--it's a human story of listening, building, and empowering people to move smarter. Whether you're a corporate giant, a hotelier, or a daily EV user, ZevPoint wants to make your journey electric, effortless, and eco-friendly.

So the next time you see an EV charger in your office basement or hotel driveway, look closely. It just might be ZevPoint, powering your path to a greener, smarter India.

