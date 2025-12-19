Ziel Launches EV-First Intercity Mobility Platform in South India, Setting New Benchmarks in Passenger Comfort and Sustainable Travel

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

Ziel, a next-generation EV-first mobility platform, today announced its launch with a clear focus on redefining intercity travel through superior customer comfort, reliability, and sustainability. The platform will initially operate across key high-demand routes in South India, with a phased expansion into larger and longer intercity corridors.

Built around a customer-centric design philosophy, Ziel aims to elevate the intercity travel experience by combining electric mobility with enhanced seating, smoother ride quality, reduced noise levels, and thoughtfully designed onboard amenities. The platform is engineered to meet the evolving expectations of travellers seeking comfort without compromising on environmental responsibility.

To support its operations, Ziel has partnered with GEMS to operate the electric buses on the platform, while Electrigo will lease the initial fleet of buses. Ziel and GEMS are part of the same group of companies, enabling deep operational integration, disciplined execution, and rapid scalability across geographies.

GEMS brings proven electric mobility expertise to the partnership. Beyond passenger transport, the company is actively scaling electric cargo and industrial mobility operations, having already deployed electric loaders and excavators at mining sites. These deployments have demonstrated the commercial and operational viability of electric machinery in high-utilisation, heavy-duty environments, reinforcing GEMS’ capability to manage demanding EV operations at scale.

“Ziel Mobility is a critical operating layer within our broader EV ecosystem. By combining electric buses, trucks, mining equipment, and high-capacity charging, we are focusing on practical deployment rather than pilots. With active mining deployments and a clear roadmap of 200 buses, 150 trucks, and 50 mining machines by FY 2026–27—supported by ElectriGo’s capabilities in technology-backed financing, maintenance, battery and lifecycle support,” said Mr. Sunil Kumar, Director.

“Our strategy is to scale responsibly through strong ecosystem partnerships. ElectriGo enables asset deployment at speed, while in house energy Solutions ensures energy availability on the ground. Together, these elements allow Ziel Mobility to support electric passenger and cargo operations across high-demand corridors with confidence,” commented Mr. Balavignesh, Cofounder of Ziel Mobility.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhindra Reddy Pidapa, Co-founder of ElectriGo, said the MoU reflects a shared commitment to clean and cost-efficient mobility. “By combining ElectriGo’s full-stack leasing model with dependable on-ground operations, we are making electric buses not only accessible but also commercially viable for operators across India,” he said.

The initial rollout will focus on strategic intercity routes with high passenger density, ensuring consistent service quality and operational efficiency. As demand grows, Ziel plans to expand to larger routes and additional regions, contributing meaningfully to India’s transition toward sustainable transportation.

With the launch of Ziel, the Group continues to strengthen its commitment to electric mobility across passenger, cargo, and industrial segments, underscoring its vision to build a comprehensive, future-ready mobility ecosystem.

About Ziel

Ziel is an EV-first intercity mobility platform designed to deliver superior comfort, reliability, and sustainability. Focused on thoughtful route expansion and customer-centric service design, Ziel aims to redefine how India travels between cities.

About GEMS

GEMS is a mobility and operations company scaling electric solutions across passenger transport, cargo, and industrial mobility. With successful deployments of electric loaders and excavators in mining environments, GEMS has demonstrated the feasibility of EVs in high-utilisation, heavy-duty applications.

About Electrigo

Electrigo is an electric mobility leasing partner enabling fleet deployment through flexible and scalable EV leasing solutions.

