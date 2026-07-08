ZIEL Network Expands Its Specialist Ecosystem; Partners with Poppy Seed Communication and Launches ZIEL42

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], July 8: ZIEL Network today announced a strategic partnership with Poppy Seed Communication as part of its growing ecosystem of specialist companies, alongside the launch of ZIEL42, a new-age media, performance and growth intelligence company built to help brands navigate the increasingly complex intersection of media, commerce and business growth.

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The announcement marks an important milestone in ZIEL Network's vision of building a modern marketing ecosystem where specialist expertise, entrepreneurial thinking and integrated execution come together to create measurable business outcomes.

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Founded on the belief that the future belongs to specialist intelligence rather than traditional agency structures, ZIEL Network has been steadily building a connected ecosystem of founder-led businesses, specialist capabilities and entrepreneurial talent designed to help brands navigate an increasingly fragmented and complex marketing landscape.

As part of this expansion, ZIEL Network and Poppy Seed Communication have come together to deepen collaboration across clients, capabilities and opportunities. Founded by Ashwani Dhingra, Poppy Seed Communication brings decades of experience across strategic communications, brand building and integrated marketing. An industry veteran and highly respected practitioner, Ashwani has built a reputation for combining strategic thinking with practical business understanding, helping brands navigate communication challenges, business transformation and growth across multiple categories and sectors.

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The network is also launching ZIEL42, a dedicated media and growth company designed around a simple but increasingly important reality: media is no longer a marketing function. It is business infrastructure.

Built at the intersection of media, commerce, analytics, consumer behaviour and creative intelligence, ZIEL42 has been created to help brands understand not only where to spend, but how media influences acquisition efficiency, demand generation, retention, profitability, market penetration and long-term enterprise value.

Unlike traditional media agencies that focus primarily on campaign optimisation, ZIEL42 positions itself as a growth infrastructure company, helping brands build systems that connect media investments directly to business outcomes.

Commenting on the announcement, Ankit Grover, Co-founder and CEO of ZIEL Network, said:

"One of the things we've always believed at ZIEL Network is that the future will be built by specialists who have earned their expertise through years of doing the work. Ashwani is one of the industry's most experienced and respected practitioners, and through Poppy Seed Communication he has built a strong reputation for strategic thinking, consistent execution and a deep understanding of brands and communication.

What impressed us wasn't just the quality of the work, but the depth of expertise and entrepreneurial mindset behind it. Poppy Seed Communication represents exactly the kind of specialist business we want alongside us as we continue building a stronger ecosystem. This coming together brings complementary strengths, shared values and new opportunities to create greater value for the brands we serve.

At the same time, the launch of ZIEL42 represents our conviction that growth today sits at the intersection of media, commerce, data and creativity. The future belongs to businesses that can connect these disciplines into a single operating system for growth."

Ashwani Dhingra, Founder & Director of Poppy Seed Communication, added:

"Partnering with ZIEL Network gives us the opportunity to remain entrepreneurial and specialised while becoming part of a larger ecosystem of complementary expertise and capabilities. The launch of ZIEL42 further reinforces the network's future-facing vision, and we're excited to contribute to this next chapter of growth together."

The launch of ZIEL42 and the strategic partnership with Poppy Seed Communication further strengthen ZIEL Network's ambition of creating a connected ecosystem of specialist companies that can solve modern business challenges through deep expertise, collaborative execution and measurable impact.

While specialist networks and house-of-agencies models have existed in various forms across the industry, ZIEL Network's focus remains on building a closely connected ecosystem of founder-led businesses that retain their entrepreneurial spirit while working together to create greater value for clients.

As brands increasingly seek partners who can drive both brand-building and business growth, ZIEL Network believes the future lies not in larger agencies, but in stronger ecosystems of specialists working together.

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