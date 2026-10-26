Zimmer Biomet India Launches ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ in India to Advance Personalized Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 26: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) and (SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the launch of ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ in India, an enhanced version of its ROSA® Knee System designed to support personalized robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery. The technology combines customized surgical planning with new positioning, tracking and alignment features to help support accuracy and reduce user variability.

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ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ features enhancements designed to support a more personalized surgical experience:

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- OptimiZe Planning™: Creates customized surgical plans to guide implant positioning based on individual patient anatomy and the surgeon's knee-balancing preferences.

- OptimiZe Landmarking™: Uses a bone-painting feature to help reduce user landmarking variability.

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- OptimiZe Tracking™: Uses motion-sensitive Active Track™ technology to eliminate the need to pin the Cut Guide to the bone, allowing bone resections to remain on plane even with leg movement.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Bagga, Managing Director and Country Head, Zimmer India Pvt. Ltd, said, "Orthopaedic care is moving towards more personalized approaches, with technology creating new opportunities to support surgical decision-making and address individual patient needs. Our focus is on bringing technologies to India that support surgeons in tailoring care to individual patients. The launch of ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ reflects our continued commitment to advancing robotic-assisted surgery, with tools designed to support greater consistency in surgical planning and execution."

ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™ also integrates with ZBEdge® Analytics, Zimmer Biomet's data analytics platform, to provide surgeons with data-driven insights to support informed clinical decision-making.

The India launch builds on Zimmer Biomet's continued investment in robotic-assisted technologies designed to support surgeons' individual approaches to knee replacement surgery.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient's experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that uncover insights from data, enabling surgeons to assess clinical decisions on patient recovery. In India, Zimmer Biomet's presence also includes its Global Capability Center (GCC), reflecting the company's continued commitment to the country. With 99 years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio or about joining our team, visit http://www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

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