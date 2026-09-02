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Home / Business / Zinnov Advises Akkodis on AXISCADES Engineering Services Acquisition

Zinnov Advises Akkodis on AXISCADES Engineering Services Acquisition

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Zinnov served as sole financial advisor to Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company, on its acquisition of the engineering services business from AXISCADES Technologies Limited. The transaction comprises a 100% acquisition of the engineering services business spanning heavy engineering, energy, and automotive sectors.

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The business provides specialized engineering design, analysis, and lifecycle services to global manufacturers across multiple sectors. The acquisition provides Akkodis with complementary engineering capabilities, expanded service delivery footprint, and strengthened customer relationships in strategic verticals.

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Zinnov's mandate encompassed capability evaluation, deal valuation and structuring, advisory across complex multi-geography carve-out, and transaction execution support across multiple regulatory environments.

To read more about the deal click here

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About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm that helps organizations build, scale, and transform businesses through technology, AI, globalization, and innovation.

For over two decades, Zinnov has partnered with Fortune 500 enterprises, technology platforms, hyperscalers, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), technology service providers, and Private Equity firms to solve complex growth and transformation challenges. The firm has advised 250+ Fortune 500 companies, helped establish and transform 220+ Global Capability Centers, and supported 100+ Private Equity firms on technology investments, M&A, and value creation.

Zinnov's expertise spans four strategic areas:

- Global Capability Centers (GCCs): End-to-end advisory and implementation across the GCC lifecycle, including strategy, location and workspace selection, setup, scaling, operating model design, AI-led transformation, and global enterprise integration. Through its GCC-as- a -Service model, Zinnov combines consulting, execution, and the industry's largest proprietary GCC intelligence platforms to help enterprises make data-driven decisions across talent, innovation, operating models, and AI while accelerating business outcomes through productivity, cost optimization, and revenue growth.

- Enterprise AI & Technology Transformation: Helping organizations build AI-first operating models, modernize technology organizations, accelerate engineering innovation, and unlock business value through digital transformation.

- Growth Strategy for Technology Companies: Advising technology service providers, software platforms, and hyperscalers on market expansion, go-to-market strategy, partnership ecosystems, AI-led offerings, and competitive positioning.

- Private Equity & M&A Advisory: Supporting investors and portfolio companies through technology due diligence, commercial diligence, post-merger integration, operating model transformation, and long-term value creation.

Combining research-led insights with execution capabilities, Zinnov helps organizations accelerate growth, unlock innovation, optimize technology investments, and build enduring competitive advantage. With a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, the firm continues to advise many of the world's leading enterprises on the future of business and technology. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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