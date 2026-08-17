zMed Launches Version 3 of its Advanced AI-Driven Critical Care Platform

PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: zMed Healthcare Technologies, a healthcare technology company based in Bangalore and Chennai, with branch offices in the United States, has announced the launch of Version 3 of its advanced, AI-driven Critical Care Platform -- a unified hospital software suite that brings intensive care, clinical workflows, and hospital administration together on a single system. The platform is expanding rapidly across India, the Middle East, and the United States, with a growing customer base running large-scale, multi-hospital deployments. zMed is incubated at the IIT Madras Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC) and the NASSCOM Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI.

Advertisement

The platform's foundation is in the intensive care unit. Live patient monitoring streams real-time vitals and waveforms to any screen in the hospital; digital ICU charting and flowsheets replace paper at the bedside; and a tele-ICU module with built-in audio-video consultation lets specialists supervise beds across sites. An AI-enabled clinical decision support layer provides early warning of patient deterioration, sepsis surveillance, medication safety checks, and ventilation guidance. A vendor-neutral device integration layer connects the patient monitors, ventilators, and anaesthesia machines a hospital already owns, so device data flows into the patient record automatically. Every AI output is advisory -- the platform does the continuous watching, and the treating clinician decides.

Advertisement

Version 3 extends the platform well beyond the ICU into a complete hospital suite. It now includes a full Hospital Information System (HIS) covering patient registration, outpatient and inpatient management, and billing, together with a hospital ERP for procurement, inventory, and back-office operations. Clinical modules include computerised physician order entry, clinical notes and nursing documentation, laboratory information management, and radiology with PACS image viewing, alongside an operating theatre suite spanning anaesthesia charting, surgery scheduling, and pre-operative e-check-in. Emergency care is covered through an emergency department dashboard and ambulance coordination. It also provides digital consent with electronic signatures and recorded video consent, a patient self-service portal, patient engagement and messaging, in-room patient experience, asset tracking, referral management, operational command-centre dashboards, staff learning management, and mobile applications for clinicians. The entire suite is built on the international FHIR data standard and is designed for interoperability with India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

zMed offers the platform both as a fully hosted service and as an on-premise deployment running inside the hospital's own data centre, including custom configurations for large deployments where clinical data never leaves the hospital.

Advertisement

The platform is already in daily clinical use at hospitals across India. Customers run fully digital, paperless intensive care units where every monitor and ventilator writes into the chart automatically, freeing nurses from manual transcription, while tele-ICU coverage extends specialist supervision to remote facilities. The same live data gives leadership real-time visibility of beds, theatres, and operations.

The launch comes as zMed was recently selected by the Confederation of Indian Industry's Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups (CII CIES) for its cohort on accelerating innovation in hospitals, in the AI-enabled clinical decision support track. Through the cohort, zMed will work with hospital leaders across the country in the coming months.

"Critical care is the hardest room in the hospital, and it is where we started," said Jayakanth S. Kesan, Founder and CEO of zMed Healthcare Technologies. "With Version 3, the same platform that watches over an ICU bed now runs the whole hospital -- from the front desk and the pharmacy to the operating theatre and the finance office. AI has become central to how care is delivered, and we have built it in at enterprise-grade quality and scale, so it produces real clinical outcomes with the economies of scale a hospital needs. Our goal is to use AI and automation to make every physician ten times more efficient, and through that, to give better care to more patients."

For more information, visit https://zmed.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)