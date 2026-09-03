ZoeNCure Therapeutics Secures INR 20 Crore Seed Investment to Accelerate Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Program

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana)/ New Delhi [India], September 3: ZoeNCure Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., an oncology biotechnology company focused on developing high-potency targeted cancer therapies, today announced the successful closing of an INR 20 Crore (approx. $2.4 Million USD) Seed financing round. The investment was led by the HNI (High-Net-Worth Individual) Tyagi Family based out of Gurugram, India, led by Mr. Shyambir Tyagi and Manoj Tyagi, alongside participating angel co-investors.

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This round represents the second financial backing from the said Tyagi Family, which previously provided an INR 2.5 Crore pre-seed investment to fund ZoeNCure's foundational operations. The follow-on capital brings the total equity raised by the company to INR 22.5 Crore, reflecting strong investor confidence and conviction in ZoeNCure's pipeline progress, strategic licensing strategy, and execution capabilities.

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Proceeds from the Seed round will be utilized to advance ZoeNCure’s lead ADC candidate toward first-in-human Phase 1 clinical studies for severe liver and gastrointestinal cancers, specifically hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The funding will support key development milestones, including preclinical studies, CMC scale-up, and regulatory submissions to India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“We are deeply grateful for the continued trust and financial backing of the Tyagi Family and our investment partners,” said the Leadership Team at ZoeNCure Therapeutics. “Securing this follow-on capital at a critical juncture allows us to aggressively execute our preclinical and translational strategy. Their sustained belief in our vision reinforces our commitment to bringing next-generation, dual-payload precision oncology therapies to patients facing hard-to-treat solid tumors in India and emerging markets.”

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“ZoeNCure has demonstrated exceptional execution speed, scientific discipline, and capital efficiency since our initial pre-seed investment,” said Mr. Manoj Tyagi, a representative of the Tyagi Family. “Our follow-on participation in this Seed round reflects our deep confidence in ZoeNCure’s leadership and its differentiated dual-payload ADC platform. We are proud to double down on our commitment to ZoeNCure as they prepare to transition their novel cancer therapies from the bench into clinical evaluation.”

Building on its recent strategic technology agreements, ZoeNCure is positioning itself as a pioneer in the ADC space, combining advanced antibody targeting platforms with dual-mechanism cytotoxic payloads designed to overcome treatment resistance and improve patient outcomes.

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