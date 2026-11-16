Zoho launches Blended AI Agents to automate customer service with human oversight

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Zoho has launched Blended Agents for its customer service platform, Zoho Desk, enabling businesses to use AI to retrieve information, execute tasks across connected applications and handle routine customer issues, while retaining human oversight for cases requiring judgement.

Powered by Zoho's Zia Agents platform, the new capability can perform tasks such as retrieving order details, checking stock and updating customer accounts. When an issue requires human intervention, the AI agent can transfer the conversation, along with its history and context, to a representative. Employees can also pause AI execution to review or approve an action before it proceeds.

The agents can also work behind the scenes to identify recurring customer complaints, alert teams to underlying problems and help create knowledge-base articles to reduce repetitive support requests.

Businesses can build and deploy the agents across all paid Zoho Desk plans at no additional cost, although they will pay for the large language model (LLM) usage.

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“Good customer service begins with understanding people. It means listening with patience and empathy, understanding each customer's context, and making a genuine effort to resolve their problems,” said Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho.

“As AI takes on more routine tasks and actions across business systems, human representatives can spend more time on situations that call for judgment and empathy, keeping customer service personal while giving teams the tools to work efficiently,” he added.

For customers using Zoho-hosted AI models, the company is offering a monthly allowance of up to 30 million free tokens, depending on their plan. Users can also bring their own API keys to use other models and pay the provider directly.

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In India, Zoho Desk is hosted in the company's local data centres, and Zoho said it does not use customer data to train its AI models.

The launch also includes Automation Studio, a no-code tool for building connected service workflows, and Workstation, which allows support representatives to customise their work interface.

Zoho Desk is also adding support for incoming and outgoing WhatsApp calls, in-chat payments and integration with Arattai Business.

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The announcement comes as Zoho Desk marks 10 years since its launch in 2016. Built in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, the platform now serves more than 125,000 businesses across 155 countries and recorded a compound annual growth rate of around 35 per cent between 2017 and 2025.

Zoho said the new capabilities are aimed at helping support teams automate repetitive work and focus more on complex customer issues. (ANI)

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