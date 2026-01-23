Zoho launches Zoho ERP from Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu; takes on global players

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 23 (ANI): Zoho, a global technology company headquartered in Chennai, today launched Zoho ERP, a comprehensive enterprise resource planning solution for Indian businesses, at Kumbakonam, a rural town in Thanjavur District, Tamil Nadu.

A part of the team building Zoho ERP operates out of Zoho's regional office in Kumbakonam, and as the product scales and is rolled out globally, the company will continue to hire local talent to support its growth, the company said in a statement.

Zoho ERP, a made-in-India solution, helps fast-growing Indian businesses scale without rigid architectures or high costs typically associated with legacy ERP platforms, it said.

Zoho ERP was purpose-built to address this persistent gap in the market. With powerful low-code and no-code capabilities, which are native to the ERP platform, the solution offers easier implementation, and supports customisations without third-party dependencies, reducing complexity and total cost of ownership.

As per the statement released by the company, unlike traditional ERPs that add AI as a layer, Zoho ERP natively embeds continuous intelligence across the platform. It enables AI-driven customisations, voice-based assistance with Ask Zia, automation, predictive insights, anomaly detection, and end-to-end visibility across finance and operations.

"With Zoho ERP, we have built a powerful, compliance-ready platform that serves as a strong homegrown alternative to global ERP solutions. This product, requiring deep-tech R&D, has been developed with the support of talent from Kumbakonam, and its future growth will also be driven from here. We have replicated our Tenkasi model successfully here. Zoho is investing in building the infrastructure, and in upskilling initiatives, apart from serving the local community through various programmes. By creating opportunities for local youth, we are helping reverse talent drain, strengthening the regional economy, and advancing our nation-building efforts by building swadeshi technology from rural India," Shailesh Davey, CEO, Zoho Corp.

"Drawing on our proven expertise in building solutions across finance and operations, we've designed Zoho ERP, a new generation of ERP, keeping in mind how modern, fast-growing businesses actually operate," said Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, Global Head of Finance and Operations BU at Zoho and CEO of Zoho Payment Technologies.

"Aligned with our vision of connecting fintech, banking, and business software, Zoho ERP delivers a powerful platform with built-in local compliance through payroll and tax engines, and a role-based, intuitive user experience that improves productivity and operational efficiency."

Zoho ERP brings together core financial management, billing management, spend management, supply chain management, in addition to omnichannel commerce and payroll management on a single platform. The solution also offers asset management, budgeting, and continuous financial close while providing strong financial controls and audit trail.

The solution is GST and e-invoicing compliant, with built-in revenue recognition capability aligned with IFRS 15 and ASC 606 standards, simplifying compliance, while providing accurate revenue insights. Payroll capabilities are tailored for Indian businesses, with automated statutory compliance with Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' State Insurance (ESI), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Professional Tax (PT), Labour Welfare Fund (LWF) regulations, ensuring timely and accurate salary processing.

The launch includes industry-specific capabilities with the ERP system, built for manufacturing, distribution, retail, and non-profit businesses, addressing their unique operational and compliance needs, with more industry-specific capabilities to be added in future releases.

Manufacturing businesses can manage their entire production lifecycle, spanning material planning, procurement, production planning, shop-floor execution, and final sales. Additionally, businesses can manage bills of materials and job work while getting end-to-end visibility from raw materials to finished goods. Zoho ERP helps distribution businesses manage dealers, streamline inventory and order management, sales, and returns with insights across the value chain. (ANI)

