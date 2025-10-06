Zomato collaborates with HDFC Pension - Introduces 'NPS Platform Workers Model' - a Big Step Towards Financial Security of Platform Workers

NEW DELHI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, HDFC Pension, India's largest Corporate NPS Point of Presence and Private sector Pension Fund Manager, and KFin Technologies Limited ('KFintech'), the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for the National Pension System (NPS), have joined hands to introduce the 'NPS Platform Workers Model' for delivery partners onboarded on Zomato. The model was formally launched by Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman at an event organised by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) in New Delhi, on the occasion of NPS Diwas, celebrated annually on 1st October.

Advertisement

This new initiative by Zomato and HDFC Pension, enabled by KFintech, aims to secure the financial future of Zomato's onboarded delivery partners.

Advertisement

HDFC Pension's vision of securing retirement for Indians complements Zomato's gig-first approach, which places delivery partners at the centre of its business. The collaboration focuses on their future well-being, reflecting Zomato's commitment to supporting their livelihoods and financial security.

Advertisement

As per NITI Aayog's report (2022), the number of platform workers in India is estimated to grow to 23.5 million by FY2029-30. Currently, there exists a gap in terms of awareness as well as access to formal retirement benefits for these workers. Due to this reason, the retirement savings rate among this specific section of the workforce is negligible.

This collaboration will now enable those independent gig workers, onboarded on Zomato as delivery partners, to enjoy benefits such as long-term financial security in the form of a lump sum and a monthly pension at retirement, along with flexibilities such as making small, regular contributions. In addition, with a long-term view, the model also provides delivery partners the option of portability, allowing them to carry their benefits forward as they progress in their careers.

Advertisement

Digital integration has been done to make the on-boarding process smooth and hassle-free by using the existing KYC or eKYC of the gig workers, with their consent, at the PRAN generation level. Additional details can be submitted by the gig workers subsequently. More than 30,000 delivery partners onboarded on Zomato have already generated their PRANs (Permanent Retirement Account Numbers) within 72 hours of this integration and the platform is committed to enable over 1 lakh delivery partners with their NPS retirement accounts within 2025.

Speaking on the launch, Sriram Iyer – Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Pension, commented, "We are delighted to bring this offering to gig workers, in collaboration with Zomato. Usually, most individuals start to appreciate the importance of retirement planning as they near retirement. Hence, we constantly endeavour to create awareness on this topic. However, not all individuals have access to formal retirement planning instruments. Through the 'NPS Platform Workers Model', such individuals can now start planning for their retirement. This model not only enables them to plan for their retirement but also contributes towards bringing a larger section of our population under the umbrella of long-term financial security. I would like to thank PFRDA for their vision and support in launching this model. I would also like to thank Zomato for their advocacy and initiative in implementing this model for their delivery partners. We strongly believe this will go a long way towards making India 'Future Sure'."

Aditya Mangla - CEO, Zomato, said, "Our delivery partners are at the core of Zomato. With HDFC Pension, we're taking a step beyond daily livelihood—towards long-term financial security and assurance in retirement. This is part of our larger commitment to building stability and dignity for those who power India's gig economy."

Commenting on the launch, Sreekanth Nadella - MD & CEO, KFin Technologies, said, "The gig economy represents one of the fastest-growing workforce segments in India, and yet its financial security remains largely underserved. At KFintech, we are proud to play a pivotal role in enabling this landmark initiative, ensuring that Zomato delivery partners can seamlessly join the NPS framework within just a few clicks. This model demonstrates how technology can empower platform workers to safeguard their retirement and sets a blueprint for extending financial inclusion to millions more in the years ahead."

Zomato operates on a gig-first model, supporting an average of 5,09,000 independent monthly active delivery partners as of Q1 FY26. The company continues to invest in both industry-first and industry-standard initiatives to enhance the delivery partner experience, including a comprehensive health insurance plan that covers IPD/hospitalization, daycare treatment up to ₹1 lakh, OPD expenses up to ₹5,000, ICU costs, maternity insurance for female delivery partners, and teleconsultations, along with a personal accident cover of up to₹10 lakh - at no cost to partners. Through the delivery partner app, they have access to 24×7 SOS support in more than 800 cities, connecting them to ambulances, police assistance, and a dedicated SOS response team, as well as real-time visibility into their earnings, enabling them to track income from orders, incentives, and tips on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. To support them while on the move, Zomato has set up over 4,500 rest points in collaboration with partner restaurants and at all Blinkit dark stores, offering safe spaces with seating, drinking water, and phone-charging facilities.

About HDFC Pension:

Established in 2013, HDFC Pension is a licensed Pension Fund Manager appointed by Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) to manage pension corpus of citizens enrolled under the National Pension System. HDFC Pension is a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life, one of India's leading Life Insurance Companies.

HDFC Pension is licensed as a Pension Fund Manager (PFM) and as a Point of Presence (PoP), and is managed by seasoned professionals with vast experience in Insurance & Pension Administration, Risk Management, Banking, Capital Market and Asset Management. The company is committed to delivering superior risk adjusted returns, strictly adhering to the prudent investment norms and guidelines defined by PFRDA. As a PoP, the company aims to provide seamless service to Individuals (under the retail NPS scheme) and Corporate Employees (under the Corporate NPS scheme) by helping them subscribe to NPS and for their ongoing service needs through the life of their investment.

About Zomato:

Launched in 2010, Zomato's mission is better food for more people. Zomato is a restaurant search & discovery, food ordering and delivery platform.

About KFin Technologies Limited ( www.kfintech.com/); (BSE: 543720) (NSE: KFINTECH):

KFin Technologies Limited ("KFintech") is a leading technology driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provide comprehensive investor solutions including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, transaction origination and processing for alternate investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes to global asset managers in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Canada. In India, KFintech is the largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of AMCs serviced as on June 30, 2025, and the largest issuer solutions provider based on number of clients serviced as on June 30, 2025. KFintech is the only investor and issuer solutions provider in India that offers services to asset managers such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds, wealth managers and pension as well as corporate issuers and is one of the three operating central record keeping agencies for the National Pension System in India.

KFintech is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd ("GASF"), a leading global private equity investor, is the promoter of the KFintech.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789407/HDFC_Pension_Zomato.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)