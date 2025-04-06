DT
Home / Business / Zomato food delivery COO Rinshul Chandra resigns

Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 'to pursue new opportunities and passions', Zomato stated in the filing on Saturday
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Rinshul Chandra. Photo: Linkedin
Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of Zomato's Food Delivery business, has tendered his resignation, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 “to pursue new opportunities and passions”, Zomato stated in the filing on Saturday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, Chandra wrote, “I am writing to resign as COO - Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025. After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals”.

While the brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato remains the same, along with the app, the company has changed the name of the corporate entity to Eternal.

