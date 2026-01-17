Zoya Afroz Shines in Netflix Crime Thriller 'Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web'

VMPL
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Netflix's latest crime thriller Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web has garnered strong acclaim, with actress Zoya Afroz delivering a standout performance as Priya Khubchandani. The series, featuring a high-profile ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, explores a gripping narrative of smuggling networks, high-stakes intrigue, and moral dilemmas in Mumbai's underbelly.
Afroz's portrayal of Priya--a resilient figure navigating vulnerability amid escalating tensions--has been hailed by critics for anchoring the show's emotional core. One review praised her for blending "vulnerability and resilience," making her a narrative highlight. Others noted her ability to "mask fear with style" and deliver a "stunning, first-rate performance" that elevates the thriller's intensity.
The series' taut storyline traces Priya's arc from everyday constraints to life-threatening conspiracies, adding depth to the ensemble-driven plot. Social media buzz reflects audience enthusiasm, with viewers calling Afroz's acting "splendid" and "genuinely natural," drawing focus amid the fast-paced action.
Industry experts highlight Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web as a strong entry in the OTT crime genre, bolstered by its sharp writing and Afroz's confident screen presence opposite industry veterans.
The series is now streaming on Netflix.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now