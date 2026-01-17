DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Zoya Afroz Shines in Netflix Crime Thriller 'Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web'

Zoya Afroz Shines in Netflix Crime Thriller 'Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Netflix's latest crime thriller Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web has garnered strong acclaim, with actress Zoya Afroz delivering a standout performance as Priya Khubchandani. The series, featuring a high-profile ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, explores a gripping narrative of smuggling networks, high-stakes intrigue, and moral dilemmas in Mumbai's underbelly.

Advertisement

Afroz's portrayal of Priya--a resilient figure navigating vulnerability amid escalating tensions--has been hailed by critics for anchoring the show's emotional core. One review praised her for blending "vulnerability and resilience," making her a narrative highlight. Others noted her ability to "mask fear with style" and deliver a "stunning, first-rate performance" that elevates the thriller's intensity.

Advertisement

The series' taut storyline traces Priya's arc from everyday constraints to life-threatening conspiracies, adding depth to the ensemble-driven plot. Social media buzz reflects audience enthusiasm, with viewers calling Afroz's acting "splendid" and "genuinely natural," drawing focus amid the fast-paced action.

Industry experts highlight Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web as a strong entry in the OTT crime genre, bolstered by its sharp writing and Afroz's confident screen presence opposite industry veterans.

Advertisement

The series is now streaming on Netflix.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts