ZOYA creates a cultural moment for India Penelope Cruz Wears Atelier’s High Jewellery on the TIFF Red Carpet

VMPL

Toronto [Canada], September 21: ZOYA, the luxury jewellery atelier from the Tata Group, created a significant cultural moment for India this evening as Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz walked the Red Carpet for her film’s screening at TIFF in the atelier’s High Jewellery, presenting the colour and craft of India’s rich jewellery heritage on a global stage.

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ZOYA’s wearable art celebrates a woman’s journey towards her authentic self, expressed through a distinctive design language deeply rooted in the elemental feminine inspired by the craft and cultural richness of India. It is this spirit that comes alive in ZOYA’s upcoming High Jewellery collection, a sensory journey through one of India’s most enduring treasures: its spices. A familiar note becomes a passage into memory and ritual, awakening the many facets of her: curious, playful, spontaneous and deeply feminine. As these memories unfold, she reconnects with the woman within. She returns to herself. These familiar references are reimagined through natural gemstones, sculptural forms and intricate craftsmanship, creating a contemporary expression of India rendered in ZOYA’s distinctive design language.

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For the Toronto International Film Festival, Penélope Cruz offers an early glimpse of the collection, bringing ZOYA’s evocative stories of India to the international red carpet.

REKINDLE NECKLACE BY ZOYA:

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The Rekindle Necklace by ZOYA, reimagines the eternity silhouette in a radiant composition of 19 carats of golden heliodor, glowing with the rich, turmeric-like warmth of India’s spice traditions. Encircling the central gemstones, yellow and pink Sapphires create a vibrant chromatic dialogue, their saturated hues amplifying the heliodor’s golden intensity. Worn close to her, each jewel becomes a talisman of self-celebration, honouring the memories that make her unmistakably who she is.

Sculpted forms flow into a fluid lattice, framing each gemstone with a sense of movement and rhythm. The open-back construction allows light to pass through the heliodors, revealing their depth and setting their inner brilliance aglow. An alchemy of inherited form and contemporary expression, the composition brings together the warmth of the stone with the freshness of a distinctly modern colour language. Fluid sculptural forms frame the gemstones, allowing colour and light to move across the jewel with quiet vibrancy.

Inspired by turmeric’s golden warmth and the exuberant colours of India, Rekindle transforms an enduring silhouette into a bold expression of contemporary high jewellery. More than 1,200 hours of master craftsmanship bring the intricate composition to life, creating a jewel of extraordinary radiance, sensuality and presence.

WILDFLOWER HEART RING BY ZOYA:

For Penélope’s ring, ZOYA draws inspiration from the untamed beauty of wildflowers that blossom where they stand. At its centre, a magnificent 13-carat Amethyst commands attention in ZOYA’s signature Bloom Cut™, its intricate, spiralling facets capturing light with extraordinary depth and brilliance. Perfected over nearly a year of experimentation and precision cutting, the proprietary cut transforms the gemstone into a luminous, sculptural bloom. A cascade of Pink Sapphires and Diamonds unfurls around the vivid violet centre, creating a dramatic halo of colour, movement and light. Each bloom becomes a symbol of the heroine’s journey, unapologetically herself and truly alive.

ICONIC LATTICE BANGLE BY ZOYA

The Iconic Lattice Bangle by ZOYA celebrates the artistry of a gold lattice, illuminated by brilliant-cut diamonds and crowned with flawless emerald-cut tanzanites at its chamfered ends.

AMANPREET AHLUWALIA, BUSINESS HEAD, ZOYA:

“We believe the future of luxury will be defined by originality, by Houses that have the courage to develop a language entirely their own. TIFF is a beautiful expression of that belief for ZOYA. We have always wanted to create meaningful jewellery rooted in our own cultural stories, with a distinctive language of colour, design and craft, while speaking to the woman of today. Seeing Penélope Cruz wear ZOYA on this global stage feels like an affirmation of that creative conviction. It is a moment where our language meets the world, not simply to be seen, but to add something distinctive to the conversation.”

ABOUT ZOYA:

Founded in 2009 as the flagship luxury jewellery atelier of the Tata Group, ZOYA stands as a leader in India’s luxury jewellery category, creating wearable art that celebrates a woman’s journey to her authentic self. Renowned for its quiet, personal approach to luxury, the atelier is known for its exceptional gemstone artistry, meaningful design and patented innovations. ZOYA has pioneered significant breakthroughs in jewellery, including the ZOYA Baoli® setting, the ZOYA Bloom Cut™, a signature gemstone cut, and the ZOYA Aeterna Diamond Cut™, pushing the possibilities of gemstones, settings and the interplay of light to create a distinctive expression of brilliance that celebrates the elemental feminine. ZOYA creates High Jewellery, bespoke commissions and versatile fine jewellery, each shaped by a distinctive creative language, with the woman’s journey and the soul of India expressed through a global aesthetic. The ZOYA experience is deeply personal. From private atelier appointments and bespoke design consultations to intimate experiences and personalised guidance, every interaction is designed around her. Today, ZOYA has grown into an international presence, with 13 flagship boutiques and 12 galleries across India and the United States. Each ZOYA boutique is conceived as a quiet space for her to find herself.

www.zoya.in

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