Zoya rewrites the language of high jewellery, inspired by India’s spices as keepers of memory, with Anoushka Shankar as its muse

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: ZOYA, the luxury jewellery atelier from the Tata Group, unveils Her Again, a new High Jewellery collection that reinterprets one of India’s most enduring cultural languages, its spices - through ZOYA’s distinctive design lens. Drawing from the rituals and memories that connect us to our past, the collection explores the intimate journey of a woman returning to herself. ZOYA brings this essential Indian craft story to life through gemstone mastery and a distinctive design language, in an alchemy of expressive colour, unusual stones and intricate craftsmanship. ZOYA transforms a familiar part of India’s cultural landscape into a distinctive expression of High Jewellery.

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The golden warmth of turmeric, the deep red of mace, cardamom green and the richness of saffron and rose become passages into memory. Colour awakens the many facets within her: curious, playful, spontaneous, expressive and deeply feminine. Rubellite, emerald, Madeira Citrine, Orissa rose garnet, golden heliodor and yellow sapphire create an unexpected, saturated palette that echoes the colours of spice and memory. Set in intricate compositions and shaped through thousands of hours of craftsmanship, these natural gemstones reimagining familiar cultural references into High Jewellery.

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The campaign finds a cultural voice in Internationally acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar. Having shaped a distinctive musical language across cultures and genres, she carries her Indian heritage into an evolving creative practice that is deeply personal and unmistakably her own.

Speaking about the collection, Anoushka Shankar said, “What I love about ZOYA is the way it takes what we inherit and allows it to evolve through colour, gemstones and craft. I’ve always believed you can be deeply rooted in a culture and still speak to the world in a way that feels relevant, simply through the lens of your own experience. ZOYA captures that beautifully, creating pieces that feel timeless in spirit, yet fresh, inventive and entirely their own.”

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“India offers an extraordinary source of inspiration for jewellery design, from its rich cultural heritage and vibrant colours to the materials and craftsmanship that have shaped its visual language over centuries. At ZOYA, we see an opportunity to reinterpret these influences through a distinctive design lens, creating High Jewellery where meaning and emotional resonance are as integral as rarity and artistry,” said Arun Narayan, Chief Executive Officer – Jewellery, Titan Company Limited. “Her Again reflects this approach, drawing from India’s richness and diversity while expressing it in a way that is contemporary, personal, and unmistakably our own. Anoushka Shankar embodies this vision through a creative journey that has continually found new and imaginative expressions of her Indian influences, bringing them to global audiences with authenticity and artistic depth.”

With Her Again, ZOYA brings a familiar sensory world into a new light. Through the interplay of gemstones, colour and craft, the collection gives form to the memories we carry and the parts of ourselves we return to.

A SELECTION FROM THE COLLECTION:

ZOYA’s Eternal Ember Necklace: India’s sensory memory reimagined in High Jewellery.

Eternal Ember is a vivid expression of India’s palette of color and spices translated into 748 stones and sculpted into movement. At its heart, a remarkable 5.4-carat Cabochon Mandarin Garnet glows in saturated orange, recalling the golden richness of turmeric and marigold blooms. Around it, a vibrant composition of rare gemstones like Sapphire, rubellite, and Citrines evoke the warmth and intensity of Indian spice. 102 individually crafted elements, brought to life over 2,112 hours, form a fluid, three-dimensional architecture. When In motion, the diamonds set within the sculptural forms of the necklace catch and reflect the light, revealing shifting layers of brilliance and colour. Eternal Ember turns spice, memory and craftsmanship into a singular expression of High Jewellery: vivid, feminine and unmistakably ZOYA.

ZOYA’s Afterglow Ring : A luminous interplay of colour, form and texture.

The Afterglow Ring brings a vivid 2.7-carat Rubellite into focus, set within custom-cut matte Rock Crystal and framed by sculptural tendrils inspired by mace. Zambian Emeralds echo the form of cardamom, creating a rich dialogue of crimson, green and translucent light.

Intricate stone-on-stone craftsmanship brings the composition together, giving the ring its layered depth and distinctive radiance. A jewel where spice-inspired forms meet an unexpected alchemy of colour.

ZOYA’s Unbound Bangle: A celebration of colour, freedom and expression.

Unbound brings together 6.4 carats of deep crimson Rubellites, Orissa Rose Garnets and Diamonds, their rich palette inspired by the intensity and warmth of spice. Shaped by clove buds and unfurling mace, fine fretwork and sculpted detailing create a jewel of remarkable depth and dimension, with every element contributing to its expressive, exuberant character.A jewel for the woman who knows herself, embraces every facet and wears her freedom with confidence.

ABOUT ZOYA:

Founded in 2009 as the flagship luxury jewellery atelier of the Tata Group, ZOYA stands as a leader in India’s luxury jewellery category, creating wearable art that celebrates a woman’s journey to her authentic self. Renowned for its quiet, personal approach to luxury, the atelier is known for its exceptional gemstone artistry, meaningful design and patented innovations. ZOYA has pioneered significant breakthroughs in jewellery, including the ZOYA Baoli® setting, the ZOYA Bloom Cut™, a signature gemstone cut, and the ZOYA Aeterna Diamond Cut™, pushing the possibilities of gemstones, settings and the interplay of light to create a distinctive expression of brilliance that celebrates the elemental feminine. ZOYA creates High Jewellery, bespoke commissions and versatile fine jewellery, each shaped by a distinctive creative language, with the woman’s journey and the soul of India expressed through a global aesthetic. The ZOYA experience is deeply personal. From private atelier appointments and bespoke design consultations to intimate experiences and personalised guidance, every interaction is designed around her. Today, ZOYA has grown into an international presence, with 13 flagship boutiques and 12 galleries across India and the United States. Each ZOYA boutique is conceived as a quiet space for her to find herself.

www.zoya.in

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