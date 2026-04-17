Zoya Unveils Its Second Boutique in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: Zoya, India's leading luxury jewellery brand and a landmark of quiet luxury, unveils its 13th boutique in India and its second in Bengaluru, with Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Zoya from the Tata Group, leading the unveiling. Set within the Colonnade at The Leela Palace, the boutique redefines the experience as intimate, warm, and deeply meaningful. Unfolding like a poem, the boutique draws the unapologetically herself Zoya muse in, revealing itself slowly as she moves through the space, discovering stories expressed through soulful craft and exquisite jewellery.

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Zoya means alive--and at the heart of the brand is the belief that every woman is on her own heroine's journey. At the threshold, she is greeted by an enigmatic mural that captures this defining evolution. Zoya's intricate yet minimal boutique becomes a space of her own, wrapped in hand-beaded wallpaper--a quiet expression of India's artisanal pride and legacy. Lit by a handcrafted chandelier in banana fibre paper and organza, this gallery of wearable art gently invites her into her feminine journey. As she moves through the boutique, a quiet sense of belonging deepens.

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The space is thoughtfully crafted to bring meaningful collections to life, softly revealing the stories each piece holds. In this gentle unfolding, a sense of boundlessness stirs within her. As she gazes at the Beyond collection--an inlay of diamonds and emerald-cut emeralds that move like the Indus River--it reminds her that she is a force of nature. At the Alive collection, she feels like a wildflower--wherever she stands, she blooms.

The bespoke wall draws her in, where gemstones and stories come together--each one-of-a-kind piece an ode to her uniqueness.

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She steps into a more cocooned space, where the Zoya experience deepens. With a cup of freshly brewed coffee and delectable hors d'oeuvres in hand, she lingers, held in a moment of quiet indulgence, immersed in stories expressed through each collection in a space that feels like a quiet oasis.

Commenting on the boutique, Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head of Zoya from the Tata Group, said, "Our thirteenth boutique in India and our second in Bengaluru - and with each one, Zoya grows into a deeper expression of herself. At The Leela Palace, the space unfolds like a gallery of wearable art - where each piece is meant to be seen, felt, and experienced. The boutique is intentionally immersive and deeply personal, shaped by an instinctive warmth. We hope every woman who walks in finds her own pause here-a moment to slow down and return to herself."

The Zoya Boutique is now open at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru.

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