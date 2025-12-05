Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Zupee, India's leading social-gaming & entertainment platform, has been ranked #10 on the Apple App Store's Top Free Board Games category, backed by a category-leading 4.5 rating from players. The recognition reflects Zupee's rising popularity, strong product fundamentals and widening appeal among users across all demographics.

The Apple category includes some of the most downloaded digital board games worldwide. In a highly competitive landscape dominated by international titles, Zupee stands out not only for its ranking but also for delivering the highest user rating among all Ludo-based games in the Top 25.

* Ludo King - Rated 3.7

* Ludo Club - Rated 4.1

* Ludo Star - Rated 4.3

* Zupee - Rated 4.5, the highest among all Ludo titles

According to a company statement, the 4.5 rating underscores user trust in Zupee's gameplay quality, smooth interface, and consistent experience across devices.

Commenting on the achievement, Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee said, "Breaking into the Top 10 worldwide is a strong validation of our product strategy and the user experience we have worked hard to build. A 4.5 rating, the highest in the Ludo category, reinforces the strength of our product and the love we receive from our users. We remain focused on building world-class, responsible and enjoyable social gaming experiences for millions."

According to company information, earlier this year, Zupee announced a full transition to a free-to-play social gaming ecosystem across Android, iOS and web by removing all entry barriers and expanding access to its most popular Ludo formats. The company has since introduced new themes, faster gameplay flows and an upgraded user experience to support this scale. This recognition from the Apple App Store further strengthens Zupee's growth trajectory as it builds a future where high-quality, culturally rooted and skill-based gaming is accessible to millions in India. (ANI)

