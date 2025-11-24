Zupee elevates free-to-play gaming with web launch of ludo supreme league

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Zupee, India's leading social gaming and entertainment platform, is advancing its free-to-play vision with a new web-based gaming experience. Players can now enjoy Ludo Supreme League on desktop browsers with no app download and no entry fee.

With this launch, Zupee is extending its universe of fan favourites beyond the mobile app ecosystem. Its popular title, Ludo Supreme League, is now accessible to users across devices. The game features enhanced themes, simplified navigation and an intuitive interface designed for both casual players and seasoned gamers.

By offering one of its most engaging formats on the web, Zupee taps into India's growing appetite for quick, convenient gaming experiences and reinforces its leadership in the social gaming space.

"Bringing Ludo Supreme League to the web is a major step in our mission to make free-to-play, social gaming accessible to every Indian," said Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee. "No downloads, no entry fees - just instant, high-quality gameplay. We want players to enjoy pure strategy, pure fun, anytime, anywhere."

With a community of over 200 million registered users, Zupee remains a frontrunner in India's social gaming space. The move to web-based, zero-entry entertainment underscores its commitment to meeting evolving user expectations and building the next generation of accessible gaming experiences.

Zupee is India's leading social gaming and entertainment platform, pioneering the adoption of frontier technologies to reimagine culturally rooted games & entertainment for the digital age. With over 200 million registered users, Zupee has built a vibrant ecosystem that champions fair, responsible, and inclusive play - setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi (Founder & CEO), Zupee was born from a powerful vision: to revive India's traditional gaming & entertainment through innovation and responsible technology. Guided by this mission, the company continues to redefine how people play, connect and experience entertainment in a uniquely Indian way. (ANI)

