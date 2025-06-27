Zurich Kotak General Car Insurance: An Easy One-stop Solution For Car Owners

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Kotak General Insurance's comprehensive car insurance policy is crafted to cover various risks, both large and small. Whether it's minor damage from a parking lot incident or significant damage due to unforeseen natural disasters, this coverage ensures that the insurers are always protected. Nearly 25% of car owners face accidental damage annually, and claims related to natural disasters have surged by 30% over the last five years.

Advertisement

What is comprehensive car insurance? Comprehensive car insurance covers a broad spectrum of events unlike normal insurance, which just covers damages from accidents in which car owners are at fault. Whether it's a hailstorm, theft, fire, or even damage caused by an animal crossing their route, etc. Essentially, comprehensive insurance protects them from unexpected events.

Risks covered under comprehensive car insurance • Accidental damage – Comprehensive car insurance covers both a minor fender-bender and the inadvertent scraping of a pole in a close parking space. Although repairs can be costly, this coverage spares car owners from having to pay the entire amount.

Advertisement

• Theft and burglary – Sadly, break-ins and car theft are not unusual. Comprehensive insurance protects them in the event of theft or damage. This suggests that they will always have access to replacement or repair options for their car.

• Natural calamities – Car owners may suffer greatly from floods, storms, hail, and even earthquakes. The all-encompassing insurance plan steps in to pay for these losses so they can concentrate on getting back on the road free from financial load.

Advertisement

• Third-party liability – Although this is essentially different from the overall dangers, the policy covers third-party liability, thereby shielding them financially if they damage or injure someone else's property or person.

Why Zurich Kotak General Insurance? Zurich Kotak General Insurance is recognized for offering tailored car insurance policies that cater to diverse driver needs. With the rise of online car insurance purchases, as noted by the IRDAI's 15% annual growth in digital sales, more drivers are opting for customizable policies that offer added benefits like roadside assistance and zero depreciation cover, ensuring peace of mind on the road. Comprehensive car insurance from Zurich Kotak General Insurance offers benefits that simplify living, in addition to risk protection: • Imagine not needing to pay out ahead at the mechanic for cashless repairs. Car owners may get cashless repairs at a large network of garages that will streamline and ease the claim procedure.

• Customer Support 24/7: Roadside problems can strike anywhere. Their round-the-clock customer assistance ensures that, whenever they need it, help is only a call away.

• No Claim Bonus: Save more and drive safely. Zurich Kotak General Insurance pays a no-claim benefit to conscientious drivers that reduces their rice year after year.

• Personal Accidental Cover: Their first concern is the safety. The policy provides coverage for personal accidents involving the driver, ensuring financial support in case of unanticipated injuries.

Steps to get started with Zurich Kotak General Insurance's comprehensive car insurance With everything online and easy to navigate now, covering is not as difficult as the customers imagine. Zurich Kotak General Insurance provides an easy online system whereby users may: • Select the coverage schedule that best fits their requirements.

• Customise the add-ons to include engine protect or zero depreciation.

• Car owners can get quick rates and buy their coverage online.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited, is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company was renamed as 'Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest-growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to serve the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies, offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

Media Details Within India: 022 - 69417220 (Toll number), 1800 266 4545 (Toll free) From Overseas: +91-22-69417220 (IST 8 am to 8 pm) Email ID - care@zurichkotak.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719576/Zurich_Kotak_General_Insurance_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).