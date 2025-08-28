Zurich Kotak General Insurance launches ''Health360'': A comprehensive Health Insurance Plan that keeps the premium unchanged for years

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Kotak General Insurance today announced the launch of Health360, a comprehensive retail health insurance product designed to meet customers' evolving healthcare needs. Positioned as #LockYourHealth, the product has an exclusive feature of 'Premium Secure' that maintains the premium amount to stay the same for years until a claim is made. With a wide range of coverages, the product is available in 3 plan variants – Silver, Gold & Platinum. Key Benefits of Health 360: • Cash Bag allows policyholder to accumulate rewards, equal to 10% on first renewal and 5% on subsequent ones, to be later used towards discounts or OPD expenses, etc.

• One Plus Benefit is great for unmarried policyholders to add a future spouse who will enjoy the policy benefits and continuity of waiting periods, irrespective of when they join.

• Global Cover to facilitate treatments across the globe, whether planned or emergency.

• Home Care Treatment is one where the policyholder can avail treatment from the comfort of their home in case of certain illnesses.

• Consumables Cover to reduce out-of-pocket expenses towards non-medical items like gloves, masks, etc., during hospitalisation.

• Double Cover, Unlimited Restore, and Step Up benefits are all features that help customers to exponentially multiply their base sum-insured to 2X.

• Maternity benefit covering mother and infant; Bariatric Surgery made essential in case of life-threatening weight challenges are some of the features that make this policy truly inclusive.

• The product also offers Flexibility & Customisation options to reduce the pre-existing disease waiting period from 3 years to 1 year, and the specified disease waiting period from 2 years to 1 year.

• Health360 offers sum-insured from 5 lakhs to 1 crore with a host of features that provide holistic healthcare protection. The product is designed around the modern-day customer looking to upgrade their health protection due to rising medical costs and inflation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Alok Agarwal, MD and CEO at Zurich Kotak General Insurance, said, "Health care is constantly evolving as modern-day medicine and treatment methods upgrade, and customers seek a holistic healthcare plan that matches this evolution and is able to counterbalance the inflation with features that provide value. That is why Health360 stands true to its promise where we provide comprehensive, customised, and feature-rich tech-enabled solution to customers. The product has been designed as a novel, holistic healthcare partner that would grow with customers' needs, offering them flexibility, value-based benefits, and, vitally, peace of mind. Moreover, given its broad progressive healthcare benefits, Health360 would be all set to redefine industry benchmarks." Designed for both individuals and families, Health 360 ensures affordable access to quality healthcare across different life stages. Customers can choose coverage that suits their needs while enjoying flexibility in renewal and cancellation. Additionally, the plan offers tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, making it both a health safeguard and a smart financial choice.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Zurich Kotak General Insurance) is a joint venture between Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (Zurich) and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. It was renamed in August 2024 after Zurich acquired a majority 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited, and the company was renamed to Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited.

Established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India, the company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies, offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, Commercial, etc. As a practice, Zurich Kotak General Insurance seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)