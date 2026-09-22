Zurich Kotak General Insurance reimagines insurance for SMEs through industry first end-to-end digital experience

Offers tailored business protection powered by Zurich Edge's leading technology stack

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Kotak General Insurance (ZKGI) is reshaping the future of SME insurance by offering a digital-first proposition that makes business protection simpler, smarter and faster. Leveraging Zurich's globally-proven tech stack – Zurich Edge – the modular solution offers SMEs access to comprehensive business protection through a single interface, supporting their end-to-end insurance journey encompassing quotation, purchasing, servicing, referrals and underwriting.

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Zurich Kotak through its cutting-edge technology solutions is enabling a one-stop insurance destination for SMEs, with access to customized coverage and premiums aligned to their unique risk profiles. Businesses can easily secure a policy in just a few taps, making policy issuance up within minutes while ensuring holistic protection for their business.

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Indian SMEs contribute nearly 30% of the country's GDP and support millions of livelihoods. Despite their critical role in the economy, insurance adoption remains low due to the complexity of managing protection across multiple risks and geographies. Zurich Kotak's Business Secure Plus offers bundled protection opportunity, eliminating the need for SMEs to purchase and manage multiple policies for different risks.

Commenting on the evolving SME risks and Zurich Kotak's latest proposition, Mr. Birendra Mohanty, Chief Business Officer, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, said, "SMEs are India's growth engine, and they should be able to navigate risks seamlessly, without insurance becoming a barrier to their progress. At Zurich Kotak our constant efforts are to build a product for SMEs that is easier to access and customize, faster to transact - bringing together product breadth, digital capability, underwriting thinking and partner enablement in one connected proposition. Leveraging the strengths of Zurich and Kotak - global expertise and local trust – and our digital ecosystem, we will be able to make their resilience essential to our nation's progress."

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Business Secure Plus offers a range of covers such as Fire & Special Perils, Burglary & Housebreaking, Electronic Equipment, All Risk, Fidelity Guarantee, Directors & Officers Liability, Employee Compensation, Money and Machinery Breakdown, subject to the applicable policy terms and conditions. This proposition is expected to grow further with more products, additional covers, risk solutions and technology capabilities, enabling Zurich Kotak to address the evolving needs of SMEs through a unified platform. Zurich Edge is committed to empowering businesses, helping them stand out by providing highly contextual offerings and personalized coverage that truly matter and build long-term loyalty.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance:

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Zurich Kotak General Insurance) is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The company adopted its new name in August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's acquisition of a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. Originally established in 2015, Zurich Kotak has evolved into one of the youngest and fastest-growing non-life insurance firms in India. The company offers a comprehensive suite of non-life insurance products in Retail and Commercial segments designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Backed by the global legacy of Zurich and the trusted brand of Kotak, the company is committed to building a modern, technology-driven insurance franchise that delivers reliable protection and long-term value, which supports India's growing insurance penetration and financial resilience.

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